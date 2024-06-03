Hairspray star Nikki Blonsky is starting Pride month with a bang after announcing she married her partner, Hailey Jo Jenson.

The pair reportedly eloped in a private, intimate ceremony on 21 October 2023.

Blonsky, 35, said that the ceremony was “super special” and that she has never been happier with her new wife, who uses they/them pronouns.

“All I knew was that I wanted to Marry Hailey,” Blonsky said in an interview with Out Magazine. “As long as Hailey showed up, we were good to go.

“Hailey and the person who was going to marry us,” she joked.

The couple announced they had been dating in a 26 June 2022 post on Instagram, with Blonsky saying that her relationship makes “my heart sing.”

A few months later, in September 2022, they announced they had been engaged in a heartwarming post.

“A while back I introduced to you all a stunning human, [Hailey Jo Jenson],” she said. “Now I have the honour, privilege and greatest joy of calling this incredible person my fiance.”

In their interview revealing their marriage, Blonsky said she planned to have a extravagant proposal, but felt that it “wasn’t really us.”

“I just wanted it to be genuine,” she said. “So we were just hanging out watching TV in bed one night, and the ring was burning a hole in my pocket.

“So I pull out a ring and then Hailey pulls out a ring, and then we all started screaming.”

The pair explained that they chose now to reveal their marriage because Blonsky wanted to “be able to refer to my wife.”

“With Pride Month coming up, I always want to encourage people to live their truth and live their best life, and everybody deserves love,” she said.

“I remember when Hailey came to see me in California, and they got to the top of my staircase, and they were carrying their luggage and they turned around and I just saw their face right in front of me for the first time, and I said, ‘This is the person I’m going to marry for sure’.”