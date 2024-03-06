Cassadee Pope has offered to marry LGBTQ+ couples in Tenessee after the state’s new marriage law sparks concern for queer couples.

The country-turned-rock singer — who was the first woman to win The Voice USA in season three — posted her thoughts about the law, which allows officials to refuse to ‘solemnize’ a marriage at their discretion.

On 5 March, the ‘Wasting All These Tears’ hitmaker took to Instagram to condemn law HB 878. She told followers in a video: “The state I live in, Tennessee, passed a bill that allows public officials to not marry couples at their discretion.

“Obviously, this is an attack on same-sex couples,” she alleged. “But it just so happens that in 2020, I got really bored and became ordained,” she explained, showing followers her official Certificate of Ministry.

She concluded: “It’s official! So, if you run into any issues, I’d love to help you out.”

The caption to the video read: “I now pronounce you whatever the hell you want.”

Pope, who was a prominent figure in the country music genre, was previously subjected to backlash when she posted a positive message for the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month in 2019.

“Less than a week left of pride month, but that doesn’t mean I’ll ever stop being of my brothers and sisters for living their truth,” she wrote at the time.

After finding herself in hot water for being an ally to the community, Pope announced her departure from the typically Southern genre of music. She recalled to Rolling Stone that her progressive views were “shamed” by country fans.

The star, who recently made the return to her pop-punk roots with her 2023 single ‘People That I Love Leave’, said: “But I guess rock is in my bones more. You’re not completely ostracized and shamed for speaking out.”

