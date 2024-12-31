A popular LGBTQ+ UK bookshop is to close early in the new year.

The founder of The Queerish Bookshop, which opened in Darlington in 2023, announced that she had made the “difficult decision” to close the store, known for selling a range of “radical and LGBTQ+” books.

It has been a venue for queer events in County Durham as well as for its LGBTQ+ literature. However, Megan Hemsley announced on Saturday (28 December): “I created the bookshop out of a strong passion to bring to life a physical queer space for the community in Darlington and the North East, but multiple factors have led to my decision to close the physical store.

“I have been juggling self-employment with traditional employment for years now and my life is quite unbalanced and stressful as a result. In 2025, I want to focus more on my well-being and move away from my workaholic tendencies.”

Hemsley added that she would be focusing on The Queerish Book Club, a monthly analysis of LGBTQ+ literature, after the store closes in either January or February.

“Given our main value is community, I’d rather focus my energy on projects I believe have greater strengths and longevity with the community.

“I wanted to say a massive thank you for supporting Queerish, and especially to those who have volunteered their time to keep the space open. This past year and a bit have been an absolute blast and I wouldn’t change it for the world.

“I’m so proud of what I’ve achieved and I’m looking forward to the next phase of Queerish.”

