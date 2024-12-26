Director and series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that season two of Squid Game will be the “answer” to the cliffhanger left in season one.

It seems fans have been waiting an eternity for the follow-up to the hugely popular K-drama, which took the world by storm back in 2021. Three years later, the highly anticipated second season is set to return on Netflix.

The teaser of Squid Game season two landed back in September and showed Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) scrapping his plans to move to the US in favour of returning to The Island, which he narrowly escaped after completing a series of fatal games.

The short trailer saw Gi-hun returning to his Player 456 uniform amongst other players, eagerly awaiting their cash prize and inevitably, death. However, Dong-hyuk confirmed that the cliffhanger left in season one will be resolved with the release of Squid Game season two.

“You will get the answer to your burning question about whether Jun-ho died or made it out alive when he fell off that cliff,” Dong-hyuk told Tudum. “And if he did make it out alive, how did he do that?”

Jung-jae also spoke to the outlet about returning to the series for season two, adding that he was nervous about stepping back into the character of a “traumatized individual”.

“[Coming back to Squid Game], I felt a swirl of emotions, which included joy, but [also] anxiety. I was afraid,” he said. “I also had expectations, and I wanted to make sure that I entertained the audience once again with Season 2.”

Squid Game season two is set to arrive on Netflix on Thursday (26 December) at 8 am in the UK, or at 3 am Eastern Time and midnight Pacific Time.