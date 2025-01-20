US musician’s Kid Rock’s BBC appearance ahead of Trump’s inauguration has left people cringing and calling him out for creating the most “awkward” television moment of 2025 so far.

During an appearance on BBC News on 20 January, the self-proclaimed “anti-woke” musician attempted to flirt with presenter Caitríona Perry.

“I can’t see you right now, so I don’t know what you look like,” he said after asking the presenter how she’s doing.

She revealed that she was in “full-on ski gear” and wrapped up against the elements due to the cold weather.

Kid Rock responded: “I love to go skiing. You sound sexy; do you want to go with me?”

The startled presenter ignored the comment, replying, “We won’t get into that right now. There’s no skiing today — we’ve got a day of broadcasting to do.”

One person reposted the clip on X, writing: “I see a day of potentially wild TV moments has started early. Within minutes of appearing on BBC News, Kid Rock’s interview descends into him hitting on host Caitríona Perry.”

And TV critic Scott Bryan wrote: “Kid Rock flirting on BBC News is some of the most awkward television you’ll see this year.”

“I can’t believe I just listened to Kid Rock just perv over a journalist on the BBC, gotta be one of the most awkward things I’ve listened to in years,” another person wrote on X, to which another replied, “the cringe was so real.”

Trump’s inauguration, which has been met with opposition by protestors, has seen countless musicians thrust into controversy.

R&B singer Nelly has become the latest celebrity to defend his decision to appear at the Liberty Inaugural Ball – one of three balls set to mark Trump’s return to office. He stated, “this isn’t politics,” after facing backlash from fans, particularly as the inauguration coincides with Martin Luther King Day.

Artists such as Carrie Underwood, Gavin DeGraw and the Village People, who are also scheduled to perform, have similarly faced condemnation from their fans for appearing to support the divisive President.

