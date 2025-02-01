Trans TikToker mugged in Blackpool nightclub

A trans TikToker was attacked during the attempted theft of his necklace chain during a night out in Blackpool.

27-year-old Blake Kerwin was with friends at the Trilogy nightclub in Blackpool when a man came from behind and tried to steal his chain.

At first, Kerwin said he thought the attack was because he is transgender but later realised it was his necklace the offender was after.

In a video posted to TikTok, Kerwin wrote: “It absolutely terrified me because as a transgender man with PTSD, who is a TikTok creator who has also been in the media, I have been previously been attacked before.”

“The guy went from behind when I was dancing with my friend and grabbed my chain and I was literally passing out as he was choking me and then my friend tried to grab him off me but then he hit her too.”

Kerwin then managed to use his self-defence skills to get the man off of him and “delay him from getting away”.

The chain ended up breaking during the struggle, causing it to drop to the floor while the club’s security made their way over to restrain the man.

“The security picked me up and the Club Manager took me to the back of the club for safety until the police arrived as I did pass out again. It was an awful experience. My throat is still hurting now,” he explained.

“He could’ve ended my life that night, it is absolutely terrifying how someone could mug someone like this,” Kerwin said.

He ended the video by thanking the staff for their quick action and their kindness towards him in the aftermath, as well as the “girl who found [the] chain on the floor” and returned it to him.

This is not the first time Kerwin has been attacked, enduring physical abuse and bullying when he was a teenager due to being transgender.

Kerwin has previously made videos discussing how previous incidents led to him attempting to die by suicide.