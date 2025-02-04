The biggest night in music, also known as the Grammys 2025, has been and gone in a flash. However, fans are mulling over the award losses of their favourite artists including Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift.

The Grammys 2025 was a big night for queer music. Chappell Roan won Best New Artist on the night and delivered a legendary performance of “Pink Pony Club” and Lady Gaga spoke out in support of the trans community in her acceptance speech.

Beyoncé also made history after she became the first Black woman to win Best Country Album at the awards, and was also honoured with the Album of the Year award for the first time for her work on Cowboy Carter.

However, Eilish didn’t win a single one of her seven Grammy nominations, while Swift succumbed to a similar fate after missing out on each of her six Grammy nods. Fans have spoken out in support of the artists online, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to air their thoughts.

“You’re supposed to make me believe that this wasn’t a good enough song to win at least one Grammy?”, one fan wrote beneath a live video of Eilish performing her Hit Me Hard And Soft track “The Greatest”. “Billie Eilish got robbed I fear, hmhas is a top-tier album.”

“A Grammy night with zero wins for Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift feels like a different world,” noted another viewer.

“[The] Grammys did Billie and Taylor so so dirty… not even an ounce of recognition. they both truly had phenomenal albums and nothing. seeing Billie cry absolutely broke my heart and Taylor’s face,” wrote a third.

Did Billie Eilish win a Grammy 2025?

Eilish lost out on Grammy awards this year after being nominated in seven categories.

The “What Was I Made For?” singer was nominated for Best Dance Pop Recording for “L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]”, Best Pop Vocal Album for Hit Me Hard And Soft, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Guess”, Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “Birds of a Feather”, and Album of the Year for Hit Me Hard And Soft.

You may like to watch

However, the star does already have a slew of Grammy awards to her name. Eilish has won Record of the Year twice, Song of the Year twice alongside her brother FINNEAS, and Album of the Year once.

Did Taylor Swift win a Grammy 2025?

Taylor Swift missed out on all six of her nominations at the Grammys 2025.

The “Cruel Summer” hitmaker was nominated for Best Music Video, Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “Fortnight”, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “us.” with Gracie Abrams, Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for The Tortured Poets Department.