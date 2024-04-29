Self-confessed former porn addict Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is seemingly planning to launch “Yeezy Porn”, despite a chorus of “no thank you, we do not want this” from almost every corner of the internet.

The controversial rapper, who released gospel-inspired album Jesus is King: A Kanye West Experience in 2019, is reportedly set to enter the adult-film industry, leaving Christians praying for his “true repentance”.

If you'e really been paying attention, Kanye's "Yeezy Porn" shouldn't be shocking.



Despite his past public displays of a faith journey, his actions consistently suggested a different story from the beginning.



Professing Jesus with your lips, singing gospel songs, or even… https://t.co/W8sE6LP762 — Donnie Darkened (@DonnieDarkened) April 25, 2024

In a since-deleted X/Twitter post, Ye shared a video announcement which featured the text “Yeezy porn is cumming,” Rolling Stone reported.

The post followed TMZ’s report last week that Ye is “dead set” on launching his own porn studio and brand. He has reportedly even talked to Stormy Daniels’ ex-husband, industry veteran Mike Moz, to get things moving.

Ye’s latest venture comes despite previous statements claiming that he once battled a porn addiction that he says “destroyed” his family. “Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” he wrote in a now-deleted 2022 Instagram post, according to Page Six.

Because of this, many people have branded the “Gold Digger” rapper, who once claimed he’d been “far more helpful than harmful” to Taylor Swift despite him showing her up at the 2009 MTV VMA awards – a hypocrite.

Kanye said if he go away for a while

And come back then that’s not him

Yeezy Porn – fr son????? pic.twitter.com/MezduHTipO — Black Mommy Activist, PhD🎙 (@kayewhitehead) April 28, 2024

One person wrote on X that he has gone from “Yeezy to sleazy”.

Kanye West appears to confirm 'Yeezy Porn' site and is planning to work with Stormy Daniels' ex-husband, reports say. So he’s gone from Yeezy to sleazy… — Paul Lander (@paul_lander) April 28, 2024

Others simply said: “Nobody wants Yeezy Porn.”

Good. Hopefully he knows nobody wants Yeezy porn — 𝙇𝙚𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙕𝙉 (@Lebron_SZN_) April 25, 2024

Nobody wants Yeezy porn man — Neema (@neem98) April 24, 2024

Fr bro nobody wants Yeezy porn I promise that 😂 — Brandon Stewart (@ImTheStew) April 24, 2024

Nobody:



the 2 fans who were actually excited for Yeezy Porn: pic.twitter.com/f0uIpEw0bK — KANYE BLE$$T (@based_blesst) April 25, 2024

Ye, who says he doesn’t want to be called by his “slave name” Kanye, is no stranger to causing controversy.

In February, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne unleashed a scathing attack on the rapper for allegedly sampling his music without permission and labelled him is “an antisemite”, following Ye’s remarks.

Earlier this month, the artist faced legal action from a former employee who alleged that Ye said he was “going for the gays”, and had praised Adolf Hitler.