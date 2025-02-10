Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl 2025 to Taylor Swift’s disappointment

The Philadelphia Eagles have won the Super Bowl 2025 against the Kansas City Chiefs, to the disappointment of Taylor Swift and Swiftie-turned-NFL viewers.

The Eagles dominated the game against the two-time defending champions of the Chiefs at the Super Bowl 2025 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday (9 February). The Philadelphia Eagles were crowned the official winners of the Super Bowl 2025.

The Super Bowl 2025 outcome marks the second-ever Super Bowl win for the Philadelphia Eagles. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Despite Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes throwing a 50-yard touchdown to Xavier Worthy within the final minutes of the game, the Eagles were the ultimate champions with a win of 40-22.

The victory formation saw backup quarterback Kenny Pickett taking a knee to signal that The Philadelphia Eagles have won the Super Bowl 2025.

Kansas City Chiefs player and Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelse congratulated fellow tight end Dallas Goedert. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts, the team’s quarterback, was announced as the Super Bowl MVP. He completed 17 out of 22 passes and delivered two touchdowns.

“I couldn’t be here without my teammates,” Hurts said following the announcement. “It’s never about what anyone else does, it’s about what we do.”

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts is the Super Bowl 2025 MVP. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The game also saw Eagles player Jordan Mailata becoming the first-ever Australian to win a Super Bowl.

The Australian and New Zealand star hails from Bankstown, New South Wales, and previously played for junior and reserve National Rugby League (NRL) teams Cantebury-Bankstown Bulldogs and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Jordan Mailata is the first-ever Australian to win a Super Bowl. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The game marks the second-ever Super Bowl win for the Philadelphia Eagles. The team claimed the Super Bowl trophy in 2018, and players Brandon Graham and Lane Johnson have enjoyed wins both in 2018 and on Sunday (9 February).

Their win followed a politically-motivated, impressive performance from Kendrick Lamar and special guests, which included SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, and even Serena Williams.