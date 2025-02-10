Taylor Swift is in the building, people! The superstar and partner of Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce has arrived at the Super Bowl 2025 alongside her friends Ice Spice and the Haim Sisters.

Swift arrived at her suite at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday (9 February) to watch her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Kelce, going head-to-head with the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl 2025. She looked concerned in one image as she watched on, while the Eagles were in the lead 17-0.

Swift modelled an oversized cream blazer with matching knee-high boots and appeared to re-wear the infamous “T” chain from the Grammys 2025, this time using the jewellery as a necklace. Underneath the blazer, she wore a simple white vest and denim shorts.

Spotted in the stands with Swift was none other than her “Karma” remix collaborator Ice Spice, alongside Haim sisters and fellow “Gasoline” hitmakers Este, Alana and Danielle Haim.

This isn’t the first time Swift has shown up in support of Kelce. Last year, Swift and Ice Spice were in attendance at the Super Bowl 2024 when the Kansas City Chiefs won.

Just days before the Super Bowl 2025, Kelce told reporters that his girlfriend’s commitment to performing, especially during The Eras Tour, inspired him.

“Her work ethic, what I saw on that tour last year, was pretty remarkable,” the 35-year-old said, as per People Magazine. “I mean, to see the week in, week out travelling from one country to the next.”

He also spoke about her stellar game-day looks, telling the outlet: “Tay’s always gonna be dressed head-to-toe looking the flyest.” He added that they don’t “necessarily coordinate” their looks, however.

It’s the second time that Ice Spice has attended the Super Bowl alongside Swift. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Swift isn’t the only well-known guest showing up in support of Kelce at the event. President Donald Trump is also in attendance, becoming the first sitting president of the US to attend a Super Bowl.

Kelce said: “It’s a great honour I think, no matter who the president is.

“I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there – it’s the best country in the world so it’d be pretty cool,” he said, as reported by the BBC.