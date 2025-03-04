Democratic lawmakers are reportedly planning to stage a protest during US president Donald Trump’s speech to Congress tonight (4 March).

A group of six Democrats have told the American news website Axios that they plan to protest during Trump’s address on Tuesday, March 4, in a bid to express their outrage at his actions.

The type of demonstration hasn’t been disclosed, but one House Democrat told the publication: “The part that we all agree on is that this is not business as usual and we would like to find a way — productively — to express our outrage.”

Speculation about members walking out of the chamber in opposition to Trump’s remarks, or remaining stone-faced and silent during his speech, has also been circulated. It’s believed that signs with anti-Trump or anti-DOGE (Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency) messages are also being considered.

Since being sworn-in as the 47th president of the United States on 20 January, Donald Trump has enacted a series of anti-LGBTQ+ executive orders, many of which specifically target the trans community.

From immigration to the military, and climate change to government spending, Trump has signed dozens of executive orders to undo the work of the previous administration and bring his campaign promises into reality.

Among the orders, Trump has declared the official policy of the United States is that there are “only two sexes”, banned trans people from serving in the military and restricted gender-affirming healthcare for trans people under the age 19, as well as eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes across the government and in the armed services.

Trump’s pointed attacks on the community have been criticised by LGBTQ+ and human rights groups within America and around the world.

‘The House as an institution belongs to the American people’

Another House Democrat said: ”There are definitely a lot of constituents that really want Democrats to disrupt and there are … constituents who feel like that just plays into his hands.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) wrote in a letter to House Democrats, as reported by The Hill: “The decision to attend the Joint Session is a personal one and we understand that members will come to different conclusions.

“However, it is important to have a strong, determined and dignified Democratic presence in the chamber.

“The House as an institution belongs to the American people, and as their representatives we will not be run off the block or bullied.”

When is Trump speaking today?

Donald Trump will deliver a speech before a joint session of Congress in the evening of Tuesday (4 March).

The address, which will lay out his agenda and go over key policy objectives, will take place in the House chamber at the Capitol. It is scheduled to begin at 9pm ET/ 8pm CT/2am ET. The duration of the speech is not yet known.

How to watch Trump’s speech tonight

The address will be broadcast on major TV networks including CNN, CBS News and PSB. It can also be watched live on YouTube, Hulu and the Associated Press’ YouTube channel.

CBS News will broadcast the address live and air a primetime programme. Its coverage can be watched for free on CBS News 24/7 – available on CBSNews.com, the CBS News app, and Paramount+.

