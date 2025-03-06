Congratulations are in order! The Traitors star Gabby Windey and her partner Robby Hoffman are married – and the pair revealed that they walked down the aisle to a Chappell Roan track.

The former The Bachelor and The Bachelorette contestant came out publicly in August 2023 during a conversation on US panel show The View, before then confirming she was in a relationship with comedian Hoffman.

However, Hoffman announced in a Wednesday (5 March) Instagram post that she and the reality star tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding on 11 January 2025. “Ya boy off the market for life,” Odd Squad star Hoffman wrote. “I love my wife !!!!”

Windey told Cosmopolitan they decided to marry after the Los Angeles wildfires, saying, “If the world is ending, we want to be with each other”. When the couple evacuated to Sin City, they married just days later, citing the disaster as “what brought us closer”.

“We had just evacuated from the fires. Literally cue Rihanna, ‘We found love in a hopeless place,’” Windey said. “What better time to get married than right now? Because if the world is ending, we want to be with each other.”

In iconic queer style, the pair walked down the aisle to Roan’s “HOT TO GO!” during their 20-minute ceremony. The pair opted to keep their ceremony private, with Reverend Nature leading the order of events.

“There was no performance about it,” Windey added. “I feel like there can be so much pressure on whoever’s watching you at weddings. We were so nervous just having it be us, too. Even our vows, I’ve never heard you talk so fast.”

The pair announced their relationship in August 2023. Windey previously revealed that she and Hoffman met outside a lesbian event at Los Angeles bar Semi-Tropic.

“I was still exploring my sexuality, and I had one bisexual friend who was like, ‘Let’s go to some events, spread your wings, meet people’,” Windey explained in February this year.

“And her girlfriend was a fan of Robby’s comedy, and we were on the way out and Robby was like, ‘What’s going on?’

“She had kind of noticed me from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and all she kept saying was ‘The Bachelor’s gay!’ I was so confused. But Robby has mad game, as you can imagine, so I was hooked, lined and sinkered.”

