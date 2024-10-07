Sabrina Carpenter has addressed why she ended her ever-popular tradition of serving hilarious “Nonsense” outros at The Short n’ Sweet Tour.

Late last month, the “Taste” singer retired her iconic “Nonsense” outro lyrics as she launched her headline tour across the US. Carpenter made her Madison Square Garden, New York debut with the acclaimed tour, and is set to make further stops in Nashville, Dallas, San Francisco, Montreal and more cities in North America before it wraps on 15 November, and she goes on to tour in the UK and Europe.

Instead of her usual poetic lyrics following the end of the track, fans were met with an error message of sorts on the screen behind the star, which read: “We apologise for the interruption of our program due to technical difficulties.”

The singer’s improvised “Nonsense” outros were a fan-favourite. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG)

In an interview with Time Magazine, the star confirmed that her famous outros wouldn’t be making an appearance on her current tour. At least, not for a while. Sorry, Carpenters.

“The extreme, ‘it’s over forever’ is just not in my repertoire. Maybe I’ll feel random one day and bring it back. [But] that was for that album, for that era,” she said of her previous Emails I Can’t Send project.

“You’ve got to keep a thing good,” Carpenter concluded.

Sabrina Carpenter will not be doing “Nonsense” outros during her Short n’ Sweet tour:



“We apologize for the interruption of our program due to technical difficulties.“ pic.twitter.com/FWmK8fsTxQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 24, 2024

Carpenter was known for free-styling the end of her famed Emails I Can’t Send track, often re-writing the lyrics to reflect the city or country she is playing in. They would also serve as pop-culture references like her partner Barry Kheogan’s involvement in Saltburn, and her support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Of course, the star – who recently faced “industry plant” allegations – never shied away from throwing in a sexual innuendo, or two. One of her most iconic lines included referencing Singapore’s Jewel Changi shopping centre during The Eras Tour stop there: “He said that he wishes he was on me/ Got me wetter than the Jewel Changi/Singapore I hope you like my song-y.”