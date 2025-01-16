RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 star Hormona Lisa has opened up about her less-than-stellar performance in the talent show.

The drag star, who debuted in the reality TV show’s 17th season, looked set to exit the competition in episode two, after bombing in the talent show and losing her subsequent bottom two lip-sync battle, but survived after pulling the right lever on the Badonka dunk tank.

Hormona Lisa’s performance so far has made her one of the most divisive queens this season, with some fans shocked and in awe of her surviving up to this point.

But the 30-year-old artist explained herself in a Tuesday (14 January) post on X/Twitter, saying that she wanted to try “to find the positive in every situation.”

“Growing up, I was in speech therapy and didn’t really start talking clearly until the 2nd grade,” Hormona Lisa wrote. “Even then, it took years for me to speak without a stutter.

“To have made it through this experience – on the biggest stage for drag – without stuttering is something I’m incredibly proud of.”

The Drag Race performer went on to say that she also struggles with “a panic disorder” that causes her to pass out if she’s too nervous, and that this has had a significant impact on her ability to perform.

“Was I nervous? Absolutely! But through years of therapy, I’ve learned to manage that nervousness instead of letting it shut me down completely.

“On top of that, this wasn’t even my first choice for talent – or my second. I spent weeks rehearsing my original talent, only for the costume to fall through,” she added. “It was a very specific look, and there was no way I’d get it in time. So I pivoted and spent a few days rehearsing my completely new idea, but delays with the track mastering meant I wouldn’t have it ready in time either.”

Despite the growing criticism towards her, Hormona Lisa said she is still “so proud” to have come this far, saying that, despite all the difficulties: “I didn’t give up – I adapted and moved on.”

“Also, my mom thinks I’m funny, so…” she added.

Drag Race season 17 sees 14 brand new queens stomping the runway for a shot at the crown: Acacia Forgot, Arrietty, Crystal Envy, Hormona Lisa, Jewels Sparkles, Joella, Kori King, Lana Ja’Rae, Lexi Love, Lucky Starzzz, Lydia Kollins, Onya Nurve, Sam Star and Suzie Toot will all battle for the crown.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 continues on Friday on MTV in the US and on Saturday on WOW Presents Plus in the UK.