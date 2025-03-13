New lesbian dating show You Hauled looks set to be a wild, fun – and messy – ride

A new lesbian dating show is coming our way, and it sounds absolutely wild.

You Hauled, a title that plays on the WLW stereotype of U-hauling, puts a number of queer singles in a luxury mansion to see if living together early on in a relationship can set any of them up for the long haul.

Details about the cast and a trailer have dropped for the show, which dubs itself the “the ultimate lesbian dating experiment”, showcasing some of the games and relationship tests the contestants will get up to – as well as all the delicious drama.

In the three-minute trailer, we see the contestants arrive at the mansion and meet for the first time, make their connections and get hot and heavy during some up-close-and-personal games, including one singleton giving another a striptease while two others kiss cream off each other’s face. Yes, really.

The synopsis for the show reads: “The term u-haul lesbian has long been a fun trope in the LGBTQ+ community, referring to couples who impulsively move in together shortly after meeting/dating, often with disastrous results.

“But what happens when this stereotype is put to the ultimate test? In this ground-breaking reality dating experiment, female, queer singles will face a series of steamy relationship challenges, whirlwind romances and emotional eliminations.

“The journey culminates in a life-changing decision: will the couples move in together or move on?”

You Hauled follows a number of other WLW-focused dating shows in recent years, including The Ultimatum: Queer Love and I Kissed A Girl.

There is currently no air date for You Hauled, although social media posts reportedly promise it is “coming soon” to their YouTube channel.

