From U-Haul to pillow princess: How well do you know your lesbian slang?

From U-haul, to celesbian, to granola dyke, how well do you know your lesbian slang?

PinkNews tested lesbian couple and MTV’s True Love or True Lies winners Parisa Tarjomani and Poppy Morgan out on their lesbian slang lingo. How many can you get right?

Baby Dyke: Someone who has recently come out of the closet as a lesbian.

Celesbian: A famous queer woman.

Diesel Dyke: The most masculine of lesbian subtypes, a diesel dyke is a type of lesbian who might be into cars or motorbikes. The queer dating app HER defines the type as a person who “likes to wear a bandana in her back pocket that’s for some reason always a little bit sweaty. Their uniform consists of a plaid shirt, work boots, and Carhartt pants that make their ass look real good.”

Granola Dyke: A vegan lesbian into eating healthy and outdoorsy activities like hiking. Poppy joked that she may fit this category, as she owns a pair of Birkenstocks.

U-Haul Lesbian: Named after the American moving truck company U-Haul, a lesbian of this type might rush to move in with their partners quickly, or generally get into relationships that move at lightning speed.

Chapstick Lesbian: A woman who’s pretty feminine, but not incredibly femme … sort of in-between femme and butch.

100 Footer: Used to describe a person who can be spotted as a stereotypical member of the LGBTQ+ community from “100 feet” away.

Doppel-Banger: A person who is attracted to people who look exactly like them – see Leighton Murray in The Sex Lives of College Girls or (self-admittedly) Parisa and Poppy themselves.

Pillow Princess: A person who prefers to receive in bed rather than give.

Bed Death: A stereotype that women in same-sex relationships will end up never having sex with each other; experts have dismissed this myth as untrue and even harmful.