Elon Musk’s estranged trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson has responded to her father’s claims that his “son” was “murdered” by the “woke mind virus”, with a reference to RuPaul’s Drag Race.

20-year-old Vivian, who is the eldest child of Musk’s marriage to author Justine Wilson, publicly came out as trans in 2020. She has a contentious relationship with her father, and has previously called out Musk for praising the UK’s decision to ban puberty blockers and for deadnaming and misgendering her.

Musk has once again done the latter via a post on X, responding to a clipping of an article describing Wilson’s recent Teen Vogue profile.

In the profile, Wilson openly slammed her father on many fronts, claiming that his recent gesture at a Republican rally was “definitely a Nazi salute”.

A user on X posted a screenshot of the article, misgendering Vivian and writing, “…just because [Musk’s] son says something, that doesn’t necessarily make it true.”

Musk himself replied, “Exactly. My son, Xavier, died. He was killed by the woke mind virus. Now, the woke mind virus will die.”

Vivian has since taken to Instagram Reels and TikTok to drag her father using an iconic moment from RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 3.

The audio is from Morgan McMichaels’ entrance on the season, in which the queen proclaims, “I look pretty good for a dead b*tch.”

Vivian overlaid screenshots of Musk’s post onto a video of her lip-syncing to the sound, captioning it, “And you don’t.”

Following Wilson’s Teen Vogue profile, Elon Musk, who is currently the de facto head of the Department of Government Efficiency under Trump’s new administration, took to X to spew more anti-trans views on the site.

He wrote: “What are the statistics on trans violence? The probability of a trans person being violent appears to be vastly higher than non-trans. Hormone injections cause extreme emotional volatility. That is simply a fact.”

There is no evidence that suggests hormone injections cause users to experience “extreme” emotional volatility.

Musk has previously claimed that Vivian was “killed by the woke mind virus”, also alleging that he was “tricked” into allowing her to take puberty blockers.

Following Trump’s presidential election victory in November, Wilson said she was planning to leave the US.



