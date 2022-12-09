Daniel Craig is set to star in director Luca Guadagnino’s new film adaptation of William S. Burroughs‘ iconic early novel Queer.

The book, written between 1951-1953 but only published in 1985, follows the story of Lee (Craig).

Lee is living in Mexico City with American expatriate college students and bar owners with part time jobs, while surviving on GI Bill benefits.

Self conscious and insecure, he begins to pursue Allerton. Allerton is based on Adelbert Lewis Marker, a recently discharged American Navy serviceman from Jacksonville, Florida who befriended Burroughs in Mexico City.

The novel is a sequel to Junkie and is semi-autobiographical.

Guadagnino, best known for his adaptation of Call Me By Your Name and recent release Bones & All, is reportedly still looking for a financer for the project.

Above The Line is also reporting that Allerton could be played by one of the young actors in popular Netflix show Outer Banks.

This is not the first time someone has attempted to direct a film adaptation of Queer, with Steve Buscemi set to direct it, with actors Stanley Tucci and Ben Foster back in 2011. Sadly, despite having a script this adaptation never happened.

Craig is no stranger to playing LGBTQ+ characters on screen, with his most recent character, detective Benoit Blanc, in Glass Onion: Knives Out being confirmed as queer.

During a press conference at London Film Festival, creator Rian Johnson said “yes, he obviously is” and teased the LGBTQ+ plot twists to come.

Meanwhile, Craig said: “The less of a song and dance we make about that, the better, really, for me, because it just made sense.”

People are particularly thrilled at the choice to now cast Craig in Queer, sharing their excitement online.

“Daniel Craig has been having the time of his life since he’s been freed from Bond,” one person wrote.

While another joked: “Rian Johnson awakened something in Craig and now he’s never playing a straight character again.”

“Daniel Craig in the new Luca Guadagnino… if only God cared for my personal life as much as he cared for my movie interests,” someone else wrote.

There were, however, a small number of comments criticising casting straight actors in queer roles.

