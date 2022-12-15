A bill has been proposed in New Hampshire that would ban gender-affirming care for both children and young adults in the state.

LGBTQ+ activist Erin Reed posted a photo of a proposed 2023 Republican bill that would “prohibit gender transition procedures” for minors and young adults in New Hampshire.

“New Hampshire has filed LSR0071, which will detransition all trans youth AND young adults, if it passes,” Reed said.

“This is the third bill this week that targets trans ADULTS along with trans youth. They will continue to raise the age until states ban transition entirely.

“We have been saying a slow-moving genocide targeted at eliminating transgender people through eliminating gender-affirming care is happening.”

While the bill is a terrifying prospect, it has not yet moved through any kind of legislative procedure, and Republican-controlled New Hampshire has previously voted to push through transgender rights protections.

A commenter added: “While this likely won’t pass in NH, it still pisses me off that it was proposed at all.”

New Hampshire has filed LSR0071, which will detransition all trans youth AND young adults, if it passes.



This is the third bill this week that targets trans ADULTS along with trans youth.



They will continue to raise the age until states ban transition entirely. pic.twitter.com/B5omKYpQ9n — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) December 8, 2022

Anti-trans bills have been rife across the United States in 2022, with Florida moving to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth, while Texas came under fire for suggesting gender-affirming care for trans young people was “child abuse”.

Trans youth across the country have also been banned from playing on the sports team that matches their gender identity in several states including Texas, Florida, and Alabama.

In part due to this wave of transphobic laws, more than 80 per cent of LGBTQ+ students across the United States reported feeling unsafe at school in the last year, a survey found.

An annual report from the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network (GLSEN), found that 81.8 per cent of LGBTQ+ students surveyed felt unsafe because of “at least one of their actual or perceived personal characteristics”, with nearly a fifth of these students (16.2 per cent) reporting that these feelings led them to change schools.

GLSEN said the findings indicate “specific school-based supports” including “an LGBTQ+ inclusive curriculum and supportive student clubs” are sorely needed in the country.

“Instituting these measures can move us toward a future in which all students have the opportunity to learn and succeed in school, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression,” GLSEN wrote.

Human Rights Campaign added: “Transgender youth are already at a higher risk of depression, anxiety, and suicide due to stigma and discrimination, all of which will only be exacerbated by… denial of care.”