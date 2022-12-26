The new Doctor Who trailer has dropped and fans are ready to see Yasmin Finney (Heartstopper) thrive in the Whoniverse.

This year Russell T Davies announced his return as Doctor Who showrunner, Ncuti Gatwa as the next Doctor and a three episode David Tennant-Catherine Tate special.

When we last saw Donna (Tate) it was clarified she could never remember the Doctor at the risk of burning up her mind, with her memories of her time as his companion having been wiped.

But it looks like this is all at risk in the upcoming special.

Among the exciting news was trans actor Yasmin Finney’s casting in the upcoming specials and the latest trailer has given our first proper glimpse of her character.

Finney will play Rose and appears to discover the Doctor Who alien Beep the Meep, where she asks “What are they?”

As for her wider role in the 60th anniversary special, fans are pretty sure they have cracked the mystery.

Rose is also the name of a previous David Tennant companion, played by Billie Piper, who shared a few episodes with Catherine Tate, who plays Donna.

Given their connection, fans are sure Finney’s Rose has been named after Piper’s Rose and is Donna and Shaun Temple (Karl Collins)’s daughter, Rose Temple-Noble.

this is confirmation enough for me. rose is a temple-noble child 💙 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/ASZNWPLHdv — phoebe 💙💙 HDM SPOILERS (@pheebs_18) December 25, 2022

Still totally convinced that Yasmin Finney is playing Donna’s daughter and she chose the name Rose after growing up hearing her great-grandad Wilf telling her stories of a wonderful man in a box and the adventures he went on and his lost love #DoctorWho https://t.co/LJrx5MEyDZ — Elena (@ElenaM52) December 25, 2022

This would fit in the age timeline of being approximately 15 years old, given Donna’s last episode before she lost her memory and returned to her ordinary life was in 2008.

What’s more, with Rose confirmed as a canon transgender character, some fans are praising the much needed trans representation on the staple British TV show.

“Living for the fact that a trans character is on a show I love,” one fan wrote, “in a role that is close to the people the story revolves around. just there, existing, because we are a part of life. not an identity to make a remark or compare with, but simply a part of it all.

A trans woman added: “I can’t help but feel utterly ecstatic that i’m finally seeing myself represented in Doctor Who, and in the Noble family no less! seeing Rose in the trailer has made me beyond happy, she already means the world to me.”

Just did a little reading up about Rose in the upcoming Doctor Who season (trying to see if Rose is who I think she is) and discovered that the character is trans. I love this show so damn much.



WHY IS THE BBC MAKING US WAIT SO LONG!?! pic.twitter.com/AkKIs74Hb5 — 𝔾𝕠𝕓𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕜𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕖 🎲 (@Goblinkatie) December 26, 2022

Finney did an interview with Vogue about her upcoming stint on Doctor Who, saying: “I remember growing up idolising [Doctor Who]… I’m happy to be the representation on a show that means a lot to so many.”

Rose Temple Noble we have seen 3 seconds of you and I would already die for you #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/XCAOnXEMsi — Bad Wolf Archives (@BadWolfArchives) December 25, 2022

Meanwhile we also got another look at Neil Patrick Harris’ character who fans are certain will be playing the Celestial Toymaker, a previous Doctor Who villain.

Given the upcoming special has so many returning characters this would make sense.

I swear to god if we get a scene like this between Finney and NPH I will cry #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/CFiAF8ozh7 — Shay (@shay_0505) December 24, 2022

And, of course Ncuti Gatwa made an appearance right at the end of the trailer, with the only line we know if his so far: “Someone tell me what the hell is going on here?”

While we didn’t get much more Gatwa material in the trailer, with filming for his season underway, we have seen his new costume, a plaid brown suit with a bright orange jumper. Simply iconic.

Doctor Who will return in November 2023.