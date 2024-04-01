RuPaul’s Drag Race icon Jinkx Monsoon is the campest villain in the whole Whoniverse in the trailer for Ncuti Gatwa’s debut season of Doctor Who.

Double Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon is adept in the art of exterminating: on Drag Race season five and All Stars 7, she slayed her competitors with ease and became the first queen in herstory to bag two crowns.

Now, she’s firmly on the side of the OG exterminators – the Daleks, of course – by going head to head with Ncuti Gatwa‘s The Doctor in the upcoming new season of Doctor Who.

In the explosive new trailer, released yesterday (31 March), fans get to see a brief clip of theatre star Jinkx as she rises from behind a piano, decked out in her now-signature, musical-themed villainess attire.

She dons her classic ginger wig as she menacingly taunts: “You called?”

Jinkx’s role in the upcoming season, which is set for release on 11 May, is currently still under wraps. However, fans are certain that she is set to take on the notorious role of villain “The Master” or, in its female incarnation, “The Mistress”.

Elsewhere in the action-packed trailer, fans get a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it look at Heartstopper favourite Yasmin Finney back in her role as Rose Noble, following her debut in the 60th anniversary specials last November.

Confirming his status as the most jaw-droppingly stylish Doctor to-date, Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, 31, looks strapping in an array of slick and swanky outfits.

Gatwa is the first out queer actor to play the Doctor, and his iteration of the character was confirmed to be queer himself in last year’s Christmas special. The upcoming series sees him joined by new companion Ruby Sunday (Coronation Street’s Millie Gibson) as they flit between the past, present and future amid numerous attempts to save the world.

In just two minutes, the tailer features dancing, dinosaurs, and earth-destroying storms, swords and space babies, and a sea of flames – and, obviously, monsters.

It also confirms that the brand new season, helmed by queer TV legend Russell T Davies, is dubbed “season one”. It heralds in a brand new era after the 60th anniversary specials, and following Jodie Whittaker’s final outing as the 13th Doctor in season 13 in 2021.

In addition to the trailer, fans were yesterday treated to the episode titles for season one.

The first two episodes, “Space Babies” and “The Devil’s Chord” – the latter potentially being Jinkx Monsoon’s episode, given the music-related title – will air on the same day, 11 May.

THE DEVIL'S CHORD

Writer: Russell T Davies

THE DEVIL'S CHORD

Writer: Russell T Davies

Director: Ben Chessell

They will land on BBC iPlayer at midnight, before airing back-to-back later that evening ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest final.

Following episodes will air every Saturday until late June.

International Doctor Who fans will be able to watch the new season on Disney+.