Sue Perkins shares inspiring message about ADHD diagnosis: ‘Suddenly everything made sense’

The beloved comedian Sue Perkins has opened up about the relief of receiving a diagnosis for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

After Gomez guitarist Tom Gray expressed a belief that he has ADHD to his followers on Twitter, the former Great British Bake Off star revealed that she too has recently been diagnosed with the condition.

Gray wrote that he was “creeping towards an ADHD diagnosis” after being “strongly advised to do it to help me but more likely help people who have relationships with me”.

Perkins then offered Gray words of support and solidarity, writing: “I have fully crept. Once I had the diagnosis, suddenly everything made sense – to me and those who love me.”

In his Twitter thread, Gray explained that he “never realised before how object permanence is such a problem for me. Staying in touch rarely if ever occurs to me”.

He also tweeted his thanks to Sue Perkins’ well-wishes, along with other users sharing similar journeys.

ADHD is a condition that includes symptoms such as being restless and having trouble concentrating. Symptoms can also include a short attention span, constant fidgeting, and acting impulsively or without thorough forethought.

According to the NHS website, those that suspect they may have ADHD should book a GP appointment in order to be referred to a specialist if various conditions are met:

You were not diagnosed with ADHD as a child, but your symptoms began during childhood and have been ongoing since.

Your symptoms cannot be explained by a mental health condition.

Your symptoms significantly affect your day-to-day life – for example, if you’re underachieving at work or find intimate relationships difficult.



Top team: Sue Perkins with fellow Bake Off hosts Paul Hollywood, Mel Giedroyc and Mary Berry. (Getty Images/Dave J Hogan)

Perkins is now the voice of legendary BBC comedy radio show Just a Minute, in which participants must speak about a given subject for a minute without hesitating, repeating themselves or deviating from the topic.

Perkins made her first appearance on the show in 2000, and has taken part 57 times since then – she succeeded the late Nicholas Parsons, who passed away in 2020.