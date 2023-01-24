Kali Uchis has announced details of a headline North American tour for 2023 – and tickets go on sale soon.

The singer will embark on the Red Moon in Venus Tour this spring in support of her upcoming album.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 26 January via ticketmaster.com.

The album, also entitled Red Moon in Venus will dive deep into the meaning of love and “divine femininity”, inspired by the astrology behind a blood moon.

Love is the message,” Uchis said in a statement. “Red Moon in Venus is a timeless, burning expression of desire, heartbreak, faith, and honesty, reflecting the divine femininity of the moon and Venus. The moon and Venus work together to make key aspects of love and domestic life work well.”

It features the lead single “I Wish You Roses”, while the album will be released in full on 3 March.

The tour will kick off on 25 April in Austin and finish up on 30 May in Phoenix, with support coming from singer RAYE.

She will also head to the likes of Coachella, as well as several music festivals in South America in March.

You can find out how to get tickets, presale info and tour dates below.

