Kerri Colby, one of the breakout stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14, is set to share ‘secrets to living [your] best life’ in her very own WOW Presents Plus series, Kerri Kares.

Featuring special gues appearances from stars including Drag Race alumni Mayhem Miller (season 10, All Stars 5), Ongina (season 1, All Stars 5) and Silky Nutmeg Ganache (season 11, All Stars 6, Canada Vs. The World), Kerri Colby will be unpacking the “juiciest, the most delicious, outrageous things we can think of.”

The series description reads: “Talking candidly about numerous topics including confidence, relationships, transitioning, coming out and self-care, Kerri and her celebrity guests dish out advice with a sense of humour.”

The trailer also starts with a brief ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) moment from Ms Colby, with the star confirming on Twitter that “there may or may not be more ASMR coming, I don’t think y’all understand how obsessed with ASMR I am.”

Fans and fellow RuGirls have voiced their support and excitement for the project, including season 8 and 9’s Cynthia Lee Fontaine and Drag Race Philippines star, Marina Summers.

As the inventor of ‘the heart-space’, Kerri was known for her nurturing role on the season and advice given to Jasmine Kennedie after the latter opened up about her gender identity during an episode of Untucked.

Trans woman Kerri was jokingly afforded the nickname ‘Tranos’ on Drag Race season 14 after four other contestants on season 14 subsequently came out as trans during the filming or airing of the show.

Eventual winner Willow Pill, along with Jasmine Kennedie, Bosco and Kornbread all publicly came out as trans, leading to meme after meme suggesting that the surge in trans representation was Colby’s doing.

It looks like we’ll be “getting [our] life” and “remembering how [we] gave it” during Kerri Kares, as Ms. Colby gives us “the ingredients it takes to being absolutely fabulous.”

We wonder if she’ll also unpack her proud status as a “side”.

Kerri Colby’s drag mother, Sasha Colby, is currently starring in season 15 of Drag Race – and by all accounts, the former Miss Continental is the one to watch.

All eight episodes of Kerri Kares will be available worldwide from Wednesday 25 January on WOW Presents Plus, the same streaming platform that hosts RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 in the UK.