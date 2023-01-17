Kornbread ‘The Snack’ Jeté has revealed the advice that Sasha Colby gave her before she started transitioning – and it sounds as if Colby knew Jeté was trans before she did.

Taking to Twitter following Colby’s win in the most recent episode of season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 14’s Miss Congeniality wrote: “Sasha Colby taught me how to tape my boobs for maximum cleavage.

“After she finished, she walked away and said: ‘This will all make sense one day.’

“I started transitioning a year later.”

Sasha Colby taught me how to tape my boobs for maximum cleavage.



After she finished she walked away and said “This will all make sense one day”



I started transitioning a year later 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ka7BuSOj7o — Demoria (@kornbreadTMFS) January 15, 2023

The gorgeous – and hilarious – exchange seems to imply that the former Miss Continental and icon/ legend/mother, Colby knew that Kornbread was trans a year before she started transitioning.

After a fan joked that Colby was preparing Kornbread to later meet Kerri, Kornbread replied: “They were a part of a crucial moment in my life at different times for sure. Never knock that.”

Colby is currently appearing alongside TikTok titans Sugar and Spice on season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Kornbread competed alongside Sasha Colby’s daughter, Kerri, who completed her own reign of excellence as ‘Tranos’ – the nickname jokingly afforded to her after four other contestants on season 14 came out as trans during the filming or airing of the show.

Season 14 winner Willow Pill, along with Jasmine Kennedie, Bosco and Kornbread, publicly came out as trans, leading to meme after meme suggesting that the surge in trans representation was the younger Colby’s doing.

Kornbread became a fan favourite after winning the first maxi challenge of season 14 with an original rap performance.

However, her time on the Olympics of drag was cut short, when an ankle injury forced her out the competition.

The Los Angeles queen announced in March that she wouldn’t be returning for season 15 and hadn’t been tapped up for a future All Stars. She clarified that she “just wants to focus on her transition” as well as her musical theatre and acting career.

She recently said she’s “100 per cent fine” after being diagnosed with “absolutely curable”, intestinal cancer.