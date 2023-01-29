Britney Spears asked fans to respect her privacy after some people called the police to check on the pop star at her home.

Spears revealed on Thursday (26 January) that police officers were sent to her home to perform a wellness check after a handful of fans felt concerned the singer deleted her Instagram account.

The “Toxic” singer tweeted that the police were called to her home “based on some prank phone calls”. She expressed her love for her fans, but she said “this time things went a little too far and [her] privacy was invaded”.

“This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media,” Spears continued.

“During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward.”

Just a few days later, on Sunday (29 January), the singer posted a long series of messages addressed to her fans on Twitter, discussing the situation.

Britney Spears confirmed she’s “alive” and “healthy” before addressing the incidents of police being called to her house.

Yep that's me … I'm alive and well. But not really convinced on these health juices🥤, I mean there are SO MANY !!! Yoga and chest call me in 🧘🏼‍♀️. I do it inside, outside, wherever I fancy … this is me at a gym living my best life 🏋🏼‍♀️ !!! pic.twitter.com/5GMcpkPMfy — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) January 29, 2023

But she admitted she temporarily left Instagram because there were “too many people saying [she] looked like an idiot dancing and that [she] looked crazy”.

“Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV … yep it hurt my feelings,” she wrote.

Spears described herself as “sensitive” and said she would “rather take a break” from the social media platform. She said she was “shocked as hell” when fans “got worried and sent the cops” to her house after she took her Instagram down.

“It really was uncalled for … l adore my fans but for those who did that aren’t real fans and I honestly felt like it was a way to make me look bad,” she said. “I mean DAMN come on.”

She concluded: “I’m alive, fine, healthy, and ready to start a new day – a new morning anew !!! To my real fans, God bless you.”

Britney Spears said fans calling the police after the singer deleted her Instagram was “uncalled for”. (Getty)

In December, Britney Spears’s husband, Sam Asghari, asked fans to respect her privacy and said there should be boundaries on social media.

“Social media can be traumatising,” he wrote in a post shared on his Instagram story.

“Sometimes it’s good to take a break. She has her voice and is a free woman.”

The model and actor explained that he refrains from sharing updates about Spears on his social media “out of respect for her privacy”.