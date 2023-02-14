Tina Fey and Amy Poehler announce their first ever live comedy tour

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have announced their first ever joint comedy tour.

The duo will take their Restless Leg Tour to four venues in North America this spring and summer.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 17 February via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The show promises to “celebrate their 30 years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment”.

“If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship,” Poehler and Fey said while announcing the run of shows.

They’ll kick off the tour in Washington, DC on 28 April and head to venues in Chicago, Boston and Atlantic City.

The pair first met in the Chicago improv scene in the 1990s before getting hired on Saturday Night Live, eventually becoming the first female co-anchors of Weekend Update.

Poehler and Fey went on to appear on-screen in comedies including Mean Girls, Baby Mama and Sisters and host the Golden Globes together four times.

They also headlined their own long-running sitcoms, with Poehler playing Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation and Tina Fey playing Liz Lemon in 30 Rock.

You can find out the full tour schedule, ticket info and presale details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, 17 February via ticketmaster.com.

A number of presales take place from 10am local time on Wednesday, 15 February. This includes a Live Nation, artist and venue presale.

You can check individual listings on Ticketmaster for more info on presales below.