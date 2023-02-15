Charlie Puth announces 2023 North American tour dates.

Charlie Puth has announced a 2023 North American tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

The singer will headline shows across the summer as part of Charlie The Live Experience tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 17 February via Ticketmaster.

The tour will kick off on 24 May in Dallas and head to the likes of New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Toronto, Atlanta and Las Vegas.

It will finish up on 11 July at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

It’ll be in support of his third studio album, Charlie which was released in October.

The LP features singles “I Don’t Think That I Like Her”, “Smells Like Me”, “That’s Hilarious”, “Light Switch” and recent single “Left and Right”, featuring Jung Kook of BTS.

Following its release the LP reached the top 10 in the likes of the US, UK, Australia and Canada.

Following its release he said a gay club blasting an unreleased Madonna track inspired a song from the album.

“I think LGBTQ+ culture is so ahead of its time, culturally, sonically, musically, everything-ly, that when I had a less than perfect song at the studio and I was by myself and I saw everybody having a great time, I literally heard a different song in my head,” he told GQ.

“I rearranged the whole thing, I drove back to the studio, I was so inspired.”

How to get Charlie Puth tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 17 February via ticketmaster.com.

A number of ticket presales are taking place ahead of that, with the first starting from 10am local time on 15 February.

Each venue has a number of different presales taking place, so check your local listing on Ticketmaster for more details.