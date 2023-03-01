Jacob Elordi and Diego Calva are set to play lovers in new period drama romance On Swift Horses, and fans will be treated to some “hot” sex scenes.

Euphoria villain Elordi, 25, and Babylon actor Calva, 30, will star in the film adaptation of Shannon Pufahl’s 2019 novel of the same name, which will also feature We’re The Millers’ Will Poulter and Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Speaking to Variety, Calva hinted that filming had already wrapped and teased what sounds like some pretty intense camera work between him and Elordi.

“It was so cool to work with him. He’s obsessed with photography, he’s obsessed with old plays. He loves Tennessee Williams, he loves Chekhov,” Calva enthused.

“He’s not the guy you maybe think he is. He’s such a cool actor. He’s just amazing. I feel very proud.”

Continuing to tease their time on-screen, the Hollywood newcomer said: “I don’t know if I can say this but we are going to have pretty hot scenes in this movie… You have to wait. But I think it will be a pretty cool movie.”

Diego Calva talks what's next for him after #Babylon and gushes over working with Jacob Elordi: "He's not the guy you maybe think he is." https://t.co/SZFIjmufcW pic.twitter.com/XHrh2UBG3M — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2023

Set in the late ‘50s, On Swift Horses will depict Edgar-Jones and Poulter as newlyweds Muriel and Lee as they attempt to start a new chapter following the latter’s return from battle in the Korean War.

Elordi will portray Lee’s troubled younger brother Julius, a gambler with a dark secret. Muriel soon becomes embroiled in a damaging love triangle with the two brothers, with her life heading down a secretive, dangerous path. Calva will star as Henry, a Las Vegas card swindler who Julius falls in love with.

The feature will be directed by Daniel Minahan, best known for his directorial work on HBO’s Game of Thrones and True Blood.

Queer social media users seem pretty divided about the On Swift Horses casting, with some calling any intimacy scenes between Jacob Elordi and Diego Calva a “win for the gays”.

“Another win for the LGBTQ+ propaganda,” joked one person.

YESSS THE GAYS HAVE WON!!! pic.twitter.com/l2Eh1v3ERw — Scizard Thee Stallion 🔥 (@ScizardXd) February 28, 2023

Among the many fans tweeting variations of “We will be seated,” some are voicing scepticism.

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” one person wrote, while another said: “I’ve been told this too many times to believe it at face value.”

I'll believe it when I see it. I've been told this too many times to believe at face value. — jennifer quinones (@jenquinones) February 28, 2023

Shows including Bridgerton have been accused of “deceiving” fans by promising queer sex scenes and failing to deliver.

On Swift Horses is yet to receive a release date.