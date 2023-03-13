A wildly tongue-in-cheek video of a “conservative mum” going undercover at a children’s drag brunch, to document their “horrible trauma”, has gone viral.

The video features the mother taking her kids to a drag brunch, which featured a child-friendly dance competition, being dolled up in sparkles, and several performances from drag queens.

“With all the controversy surrounding children and drag queens these days, I thought I would go undercover and take our girls to a drag show, and see what kind of horrible trauma they endure,” the mother said.

After revealing that her two children ate brunch, had glitter put on their faces, and danced to Baby Shark, she joked, “They’ll never get over this… they’ll carry this trauma with them their entire lives.”

One person responded by saying: “I’m so glad they survived the sparkles.”

The “undercover” mum posted from a TikTok account promoting her business, a piercing studio in Ontario, Canada. She later responded strongly o someone who commented, stupidly, that the next step was to take her children to a strip club.

“Drag show does not equal strip club,” she wrote on a whiteboard.

Someone else responded with: “They need a venn diagram where the circles are on opposite sides of the board.”

The video comes as Tennessee became the first US state to ban drag performances, making it an offence for “male and female impersonators” to perform “on public property” or where they could be seen by minors.

Alongside the drag ban, Tennessee lawmakers have also voted to send a bill to the governor that aims to ban doctors from providing gender-affirming medical treatment, such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery, to trans young people.

The law has been blasted by the LGBTQ+ community and numerous celebrities, with actress Melissa McCarthy taking to Instagram to post photos of several famous screen characters in drag, including Robin Williams as Mrs Doubtfire, and Dustin Hoffman in Tootsie.

“You’ve been entertained by drag your whole life, don’t pretend it is a problem now,” she wrote.

Musicians, including Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Sheryl Crow, Hozier and Julien Baker, will be performing at a benefit in the state this month to protest against the anti-drag bill and raise money for LGBTQ+ rights.

“We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ family and local LGBTQIA+ [organisations] in this fight, not only for inclusion for our friends and family in the queer community, but for radical acceptance and empowerment for each of them,” Tennessee musician Williams said.

“Drag is not a crime. Gender-affirming healthcare for all, including our youth, is a necessity.”