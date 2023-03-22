Forwards festival announces 2023 lineup and tickets details

Forwards festival has announced its 2023 lineup and ticket details.

The festival will return to Clifton Downs, Bristol for its second year on 1-2 September.

Tickets for Forwards festival go on sale from 10am on 24 March via See Tickets.

This year’s edition will be headlined by Erykah Badu and Aphex Twin, while Bonobo, Raye, Arlo Parks and Primal Scream also feature on the lineup.

There will also be performances from Confidence Man, Olivia Dean, Biig Piig, Leftfield across the weekend, with more to be announced.

Alongside its musical lineup, Forwards offers fans a space for discussion and debate at ‘The Information’.

This will feature a host of experts, disruptors, creatives, writers and thinkers to “challenge what metropolitan festivals can be today and how they can do good, from the inside out.”

“Building on our work from our inaugural year, we are incredibly excited to be able to pull together a musical offering with such an amazing array of talent,” said co-founder Tom Paine.

He added: “It continues to be our aim to make Forwards a space which invites debate and challenges the status quo.”

The festival debuted last year with a lineup featuring Charli XCX, Little Simz, Kae Tempest, Self Esteem and Jamie xx.

You can find out how to get tickets, prices and more below.

How to get Forwards tickets

They go on general sale from 10am on 24 March via See Tickets.

Early bird day admission starts at £49.50, with weekend tickets available from £89.50. Concessions are available for children aged five to 15, local residents and low income individuals.

As in 2022, Forwards will offer discounted NHS tickets to those that work there.

You can check out the full lineup so far below.

Forwards 2023 lineup

1 September – Erykah Badu / Bonobo / Raye / Confidence Man / Olivia Dean / Biig Piig / Wesley Joseph / Goldie

2 September – Aphex Twin / Primal Scream / Arlo Parks / Leftfield / Amyl and the Sniffers / Viagra Boys / Jockstrap / Katy J Pearson / Yazmin Lacey