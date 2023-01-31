Raye has announced a headline UK and European tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

The singer will headline her biggest shows to date in late 2023 as part of the My 21st Century Blues Tour part ii.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am on 3 February via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

The tour will be in support of her upcoming debut album, My 21st Century Blues.

Due for release on 3 February it features singles “Hard Out Here”, “Black Mascara” and number one hit “Escapism”.

*My 21st Century Blues TOUR part ii*

UK & EUROPE 🎺🫀🎹🎙🎸

This autumn my most special tour to date 🍂

UK 🇬🇧 pre-order my album before 1AM GMT on 2nd Feb for access to pre-sale tickets

UK/EU shows go on general sale on 3rd Feb at 9AM local times

Link on my website ♥️🥹🫀 pic.twitter.com/K1Yjcq78GM — RAYE (@raye) January 30, 2023

The track, which features 070 Shake, peaked at number one earlier this year after going viral on TikTok and became Raye’s first chart topper.

“We are Number 1 in the UK! It’s the first Number 1 of the year, it’s my first Number 1 in my life. I’m an independent artist, this is sickening!” the singer told Official Charts.

In an emotional response, she added: “This is proof [you should] back yourself, no matter what. Thank you, this is mad. These are happy tears!”

The album will be released independently after her public separation from major label Polydor Records in 2021, when she revealed they had been withholding her debut album for several years.

Raye had previously released tracks including dance hits “Secrets”, “Bed”, “Decline” and “You Don’t Know Me”.

Her winter tour will kick off on 18 November in Paris and finish up in Bristol on 7 December.

You can check out the full tour schedule, presale tickets info and more below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 9am on 3 February via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Tickets are priced from £22.50 plus booking fees.

Fans in the UK who pre-order her album My 21st Century Blues from the official store before 1am on 2 February will receive access to a presale.

You will receive your presale code and ticket link after 1am on 2 February. The presale then begins at 9am on 2 February.

Raye’s UK and European tour dates