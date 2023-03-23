Busted have announced a huge 20th anniversary UK tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group, Matt Willis, Charlie Simpson and James Bourne will reunite for a 15-date tour and new album.

“A decade is a long time, two decades is an even longer time. We can’t wait to see you,” they said while announcing the tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am on 31 March via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will kick off on 2 September in Plymouth and head to Cardiff, Brighton, Birmingham, London and Newcastle.

It’ll finish up on 24 September in Manchester and see them joined by Hanson, New Hope Club and The Tyne.

They’ve also confirmed new music, confirming that their song “Loser Kid 2.0” featuring Simple Plan will be released on 14 April.

Their upcoming album release will feature new versions of their back catalogue, as well as collaborations with McFly and All Time Low.

The band teased their comeback earlier this week, posting a clip to their Instagram on 22 March.

The clip was captioned #Busted20 and featured a VHS tape labelled ‘Busted’ being put into a TV leading to fans getting very excited about the upcoming news.

Fans can expect to hear some of their biggest hits including “What I Go To School For”, “Crashed The Wedding”, “You Said No” and “Year 3000” during the show.

You can find out ticket info below including prices and presale details.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 9am on 31 March via Ticketmaster.

Fans can sign-up for presale access on the group’s official website. This will take place from 9am on 29 March and you’ll receive details via email on how to access the presale.

Tickets for the tour are priced at £42.30 / £53.60 / £66.00 and £82.10 for pit standing.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.