The queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 werked the pink carpet at the recording of the finale on Sunday (9 April), but one queen in particular has won top toot of the week, according to fans.

All 16 cast members served a range of elegant and idiosyncratic looks, from Salina EsTities’ quinceañera cake couture to Princess Poppy’s campy Mean Girls reference.

But the queen on the internet’s collective lips wasn’t actually one of the season 15 contenders.

Willow Pill, who won season 14 last year, arrived rocking a blue, leopard-print mini dress complete with accentuated shoulder pads, leather collar and waist panel, and ruffled grey wig to boot.

The biggest talking point, though? The big – no, huge – matching trainers she wore. Laced up to her knees, the Mega Man-esque shoes appeared to take up as much space as the pink carpet itself, and fans are well and truly obsessed.

WILLOWWWWW OH MY FUCKING GOD pic.twitter.com/vqaCmw5dHA — ray ✨ (@mascarayde) April 10, 2023

“Willow. Pill. You will always be famous,” wrote one besotted fan.

“Crying and throwing up over how perfect Willow Pill is,” said another.

A third simply demanded to see a video of Willow walking in the ridiculously oversized get-up.

Oh Willow Pill ate pic.twitter.com/SKgAXHuU28 — 𝙉𝙤.1 𝘿𝙖𝙮𝙖 𝘽𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙮 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙣🥀 (@dragmetofilth) April 10, 2023

Everybody say it before she officially step down on Friday WILLOW PILL!!!!! pic.twitter.com/40wvIoXgC9 — Justin Jay, (Checkmark) (@_DubzyWubzy_) April 10, 2023

yeah this is epic https://t.co/ODhgAOa1il — adrienne (@dunksgirl123) April 10, 2023

Someone even suggested that Willow was harking back to the massive pin-striped suit she wore for the season 14 finale.

“For the ultimate fit, you pair the Willow Pill big shoes with the David Byrne big suit,” the fan wrote, comparing Willow’s suit-and-trouser combo to that often worn by the Talking Heads frontman.

Everyone loves a reference queen.

Willow, who came out as trans last year, was on stage at the recording of the finale to hand over her crown to one of season 15’s remaining four queens. Thanks to her look, Drag Race fans are squealing with excitement at the prospect of seeing what she’ll wear to the crowning.

remembering that we get to see a willow pill crowning look friday and now today cannot be ruined. pic.twitter.com/0IQ2cYsq2l — Cap’nCrnch#1STAN🫶🏽🧚🏽‍♀️ (@oh_summerchild) April 10, 2023

wait willow pill crowning coming so excited to see her again omg — tony (@karaIands) April 3, 2023

The finale, which airs in the US on Friday (14 April), will feature Sasha Colby, Anetra, Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Luxx Noir London battling it out via musical numbers and lip-syncs to see who will be named America’s next drag superstar.

The finale will be available to watch in the UK from 2am on Saturday on Wow Presents Plus.