The finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s 15th season heavily focused on the importance of queer liberation and trans rights, in a fabulous clap back to the rising tide of anti-drag and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation sweeping the US.

Warning: sickening spoilers ahead.

Season 15 found its “rightful” conclusion when RuPaul announced that Sasha Colby, former Miss Continental and trans goddess, had won the coveted title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.

Upon receiving her crown and sceptre after beating out Anetra in the final lip sync of the season, Ms Colby’s acceptance speech was the culmination of an episode that screamed “trans rights”.

She dedicated the award “to every trans person – past, present and future, because we are not going anywhere”.

The dedication of her win to the trans community has been heralded online by pure trans joy – and as a surefire sign that Ms Colby was the right choice for the crown.

A TRANS DRAG QUEEN WINNER? IN THIS CURRENT POLITICAL CLIMATE? how can you not say MOTHER 🥹#DragRace pic.twitter.com/u979n1OxgW — shook ☆ (@vivalasdrag) April 15, 2023

kerri & kylie’s reactions to sasha winning 🥹 pic.twitter.com/WhkZAeXi0B — ray ✨ (@mascarayde) April 15, 2023

But Sasha Colby’s win was just the cherry on the cake of an episode full of political statements.

While Drag Race, and more specifically its host RuPaul, has had a historically controversial relationship with trans performers, it seems that all past bygones have been forgotten.

Following the episode’s initial runway, Miss Paul herself spoke out against the attempted criminalisation of drag and against anti-trans bills being introduced and passed across the United States.

“Drag is not a crime, but looking this sickening should be. Tonight, we come together to celebrate drag excellence in the USA,” Ru said.

In February, Tennessee became the first state to pass bills that prohibit drag in public spaces and legally redefine sex, although its repressive drag ban has been placed under a temporary restraining order.

Elsewhere in the US, Kansas introduced a bill in April barring trans girls from team sports, which could permit “genital inspections” of children in schools.

A further 12 states, not including Tennessee, have already passed anti-drag and trans legislation.

RuPaul herself gave a shoutout to fans watching the finale in Tennessee, Texas, Kentucky and more.

“We see you and we want to help,” she continued before plugging the Drag Defence fund – an initiative launched by World of Wonder in partnership with MTV and the American Civil Liberties Union.

A QR to donate to the fund continued to pop up throughout the episode.

"This goes to every trans person [in the] past, present, and future because we are not going anywhere."



Sasha Colby wins RuPaul's Drag Race season 15; Anetra finishes in second place.



📷: RuPaul's Drag Race pic.twitter.com/HAcqW7Qs6k — Philippine Drag Updates (@DragUpdate) April 15, 2023

After Anetra and Sasha Colby were announced as the season’s top two, attention turned back to anti-queer sentiment by way of referencing Wigloose – this season’s musical challenge, which featured a town that banned drag.

“Last summer, we filmed Wigloose: The Rusical set in an American town where drag was outlawed,” Miss Ru said.

“Less than a year later, that fiction has become a harsh reality, reminding us that we can never take our human rights for granted.”

A touching tribute from “drag fans everywhere” then played, featuring Drag Race alumnus Latrice Royale and Jessica Wild, celebrities like Kevin Bacon and Adam Lambert, teachers from the makeover challenge, and queer people from all over the United States.

The sickening collection of celebs, educators, queens and LGBTQ+ fans took it in turns to deliver each part of a powerful speech, saying: “There are forces in this country that want to divide us.

“Queer people don’t come from another planet, we’re your sons, we’re your daughters, we’re your neighbours, we’re your favourite uncles, we’re your tías, we’re police officers, we’re your teachers, firefighters, nurses, caretakers, immigrants, drag kings, priests.”

Leland and music superstar Orville Peck then appeared onstage to perform “Built on Drag”, from Wigloose, alongside the queens of season 15.

Fans have loved the performance, praising Amethyst for her choreo, Sugar for her lack of lipsyncing, and the Drag Race number itself for its political messaging.

Amethyst going full out for wigloose choreo😭she said this is MY time to shine LMAOOO love her down #DragRace #DragRaceFinale pic.twitter.com/oVTkamxvuz — Evan Amil (@EvanAmilMathis) April 15, 2023

Alright yes congrats to the winner but can we talk about the cast lip syncing along to wigloose together except for Sugar who was just swaying and smiling, happy to be included. She’s a star. — J a m i e F r i c k e n G i b (@jamiefrickengib) April 15, 2023

all jokes aside, i literally teared up during that wigloose performance. i love this cast so much, i’m so thankful for each and every one of them😭💞 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/iKzOadD7aL — abby! (@messys1ut) April 15, 2023

The Drag Race season 15 finale, in all its LGBTQ+ glory, is now streaming on WOW Presents Plus.