Real Housewives star Erika Jayne announces a Las Vegas residency show

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has announced a residency in Las Vegas.

The TV personality and singer will bring her Bet It All On Blonde show to the House of Blues Las Vegas.

It’s been confirmed to start from 25 August and running until 16 December, with 11 shows in total.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am PT on 24 April via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Announcing the show, Jayne said in a press release: “This is such a monumental moment for me and my incredible fans and I’m beyond thrilled to have this opportunity.

“I can’t wait to be on the stage and feel the energy of the audience each and every night.”

She also tweeted the announcement, writing to fans, “after darkness comes light. 365 days ago I was at one of the lowest points in my life”.

“Thanks to your love and support, it is with tears in my eyes that I announce my first Las Vegas Residency,” she added.

After darkness comes light. 365 days ago I was at one of the lowest points in my life. Thanks to your love and support, it is with tears in my eyes that I announce my first Las Vegas Residency: BET IT ALL ON BLONDE.



Tickets go on sale Monday, April 24 at 10AM PT. Link in my bio pic.twitter.com/8kCSKESUog — Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) April 19, 2023

The residency will also coincide with the release of her first new music in five years, which is said to “boast a revamped sound”.

Fans can also expect to hear some of her club-ready anthems, including her nine number one singles on Billboard’s Hot Dance Club Play.

This year she will also return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its 13th season, with Jayne having appeared since 2015.

One fan account replied to the residency announcement tagging Andy Cohen and Bravo TV, saying: “We need an Erika residency spin off show!”

Others said, “how exciting” and “I need to go” and there’s plenty of reaction gifs from the hit reality series.

You can find out the full residency schedule and tickets details below.

How to get Erika Jayne residency tickets

They go on general sale at 10am PT on 24 April via ticketmaster.com.

A number of presales are taking place ahead of this, including a fan presale from 10am PT on 20 April. This is through Citi, with card members having access to tickets via www.citientertainment.com.

Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts’ loyalty rewards program, as well as House of Blues, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale starting 10am PT on 21 April.

To find out more about the presales taking place head to the individual show listings on Ticketmaster.

When are the shows?

It’s been confirmed that Erika Jayne will headline her residency at House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the following dates in 2023: