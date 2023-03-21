A review of the Metropolitan Police has found it to be institutionally homophobic, racist, and misogynistic.

The independent review, conducted by government official Baroness Louise Casey, has found the London police department’s “boys’ club” culture has led to widespread discrimination.

In her report, Baroness Casey criticised Met police for its lack of accountability, especially when dealing with marginalised groups.

It also revealed several abhorrent instances of harassment, which are “often ignored,” cementing a deep culture of bigotry.

These include incidents of male colleagues exposing their genitals, sex toys being placed in offices, people being urinated on in the shower, and bags of urine being thrown at cars.

The former government chief advisor was commissioned to write the review following the rape and murder of Sarah Everard by Met police officer Wayne Couzens in 2021.

Following her appointment, Baroness Casey said the report would be a “difficult task” but that it was owed to “the victims and families this has affected.”

Upon its publication, the 363-page report found, at its core, the Met is inherently bigoted towards marginalised groups.

“We have identified institutional homophobia, misogyny and racism, and other forms of discrimination in the Met,” Baroness Casey wrote in her review.

“Met has only reluctantly accepted discrimination and has preferred to put this down to a minority of ‘bad apples.'”

According to a survey commissioned for the review, 22 per cent of respondents said they had experienced bullying at work.

This number was higher when referring to female, ethnic minority, disabled, or LGBTQ+ officers.

Slurs and harmful language are reportedly common in private message channels, including WhatsApp, used by Met officers.

Additionally, a reluctance to increase diversity in the force has led to a culture that avoids questions of diversity and inclusive recruiting.

“Attempts to improve diversity in the Met are not succeeding, the Met’s response to discrimination is wholly unsatisfactory.” Baroness Casey wrote.

“Deep in its culture it is uncomfortable talking about racism, misogyny, homophobia and other forms of discrimination.”

During her review, several other instances of institutional corruption and discrimination within the Met have come to light.

This includes the arrest of Met officer David Carrick in February 2023, who was convicted of a series of rapes and torturing of women.

Following the review’s findings, Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley apologised to the community, telling the BBC that the situation is “ghastly.”

“You sit down and read that report and it generates a whole series of emotions,” he said.

“It generates anger, frustration, embarrassment.

“I accept her diagnosis about the racism, misogyny and homophobia in the organisation, and also that we have these systemic failings and cultural failings.”