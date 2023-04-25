Ring the wedding bells! After a whirlwind romance, The White Lotus star Lukas Gage and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton have officially tied the knot.

Gage, 27, and Appleton, 39, had a secret and intimate wedding ceremony – which included Kim Kardashian among only six guests – at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas over the weekend, sources told Page Six.

Clark County Clerk Records, obtained by TMZ, listed the couple’s marriage licence while the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted an Instagram story of herself, Gage and Appleton climbing off her private jet on their way to an Usher concert.

Given how coy the two have been about their relationship, the incognito nature of the marriage is hardly surprising.

Chris Appleton (L), Lukas Gage and Kim Kardashian leaving her private jet. (Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

Rumours first circulated that they were a couple at the end of February, when they posted photos on their holiday together. Appleton finally confirmed he was “very much in love” with Gage on The Drew Barrymore Show the following month.

“I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special,” he said. “Love is a really special thing and meeting someone you connect with is really, really special.”

Gage broke his silence on NBC’s Today show two weeks later, joking he “needed to be tamed”, and that he was “very happy” and “very lucky”.

In April, the actor opened up even more, telling People magazine: “You’re going to find the perfect person when you’re least expecting it. I was very single for a long time and never thought I would have that happen and it does.”

Soon after, they became engaged.

However, Gage is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life, shown by the ongoing speculation around his sexuality He told The New York Times: “Let me do it when I’m ready”, and initially complaining “nothing can be sacred” when rumours started about his relationship.

Neither Appleton nor Gage have made a public statement or posted confirmation that a wedding took place, although they have been spotted sporting matching rings.

The move comes as both experience a career high. Off the back of his White Lotus success, Gage appeared in Netflix’s You and is set to star alongside Zachary Quinto and former gay-porn star Simon Rex in raunchy new comedy Down Low.

Meanwhile, Appleton had more than one reason to celebrate this week, having been named hairstylist of the year at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards.