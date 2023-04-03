Lukas Gage has dished out some stellar advice for those unlucky in love after confirming his relationship with celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.

Just days after actor Lukas Gage revealed that he is “very happy, very lucky and very much in love” with Chris Appleton during an appearance on the Today show, the actor has already turned his sights to his next role – as Cupid.

Speaking to People magazine on Friday (31 March), Gage shared that prior to his Instagram-debuted relationship with the celebrity hairstylist, he was single for a “long time” and “never thought” he would be in such a happy relationship.

“You’re going to find the perfect person when you’re least expecting it because I was very single for a long time and never thought I would have that happen and it does.

“It’s going to happen.”

Gage also referenced Appleton’s profession, saying: “I’ll trust anything that guy has to say about hair and beauty, and he’s got such a good eye and so talented at what he does.”

Elsewhere in his chat with People, Gage spoke about the negative reactions to his character in psychological thriller You.

“I think that you have to remind people that it’s acting. You have to remind people that you’re playing a character,” he said. “If I got a bad reaction from people or like a scared reaction, I think that I’m maybe doing my job right.”

Lukas Gage wanted his sex scenes in The White Lotus and You to go ‘as far as possible’. (HBO/Netflix)

Last week, the actor stopped by the Today show with NBC News, when anchor Dylan Dreyer slyly prodded him with questions about his hair – to which Gage had a typically cheeky response:

“I think this mane needed to be tamed. I also needed to be tamed. I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love,” he added.

When Appleton appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on 15 March, he spoke about the relationship, confirming it for the first time: “I’m very happy. Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.”

Gage and Appleton sparked a social media frenzy when they both posted some suspiciously “couple-y” looking Instagram photos with each other on holiday.

Shortly after the original pictures were shared to Instagram, Gage gave an update, saying that he wasn’t best-pleased with the rumours, before shutting down Perez Hilton after the blogger made a dig at Gage.

In a now-deleted tweet, Gage wrote: “Somebody needs to tell this dude that nobody has read his blog since 2009! details HERE” in response to a similarly formatted tweet from Hilton.

Lukas Gage originally sparked rumours that he was dating Chris Appleton after the pair posted on Instagram. (@chrisappleton1/ Instagram)

Gage, who is arguably best-known for being rimmed by Murray Bartlett in The White Lotus and, more recently, being urinated on in You, also recently said that he understands “representation and voices that need to be heard”, but doesn’t want to discuss that element of his life and identity “on anyone’s accord but my own”.

He has previously refused to confirm his sexuality to the public.

Responding to a fan tweet calling on Hollywood to “stop hiring non LGBTQIA+ actors like Lukas Gage to play LGBTQIA+ characters”, Gage replied: “U don’t know my alphabet,” and when asked to elaborate he replied “no,” with a heart emoji.

Gage’s “perfect person” Chris Appleton has styled the hair of the likes of Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa.