A TikTok star has shamed anti-LGBTQ+ trolls for misgendering her cisgender sister whose appearance had been influenced by stage four breast cancer.

Social media star Loren Schaffer Rosko told trolls to think before they comment after a user accused her sister of being a trans woman by misgendering her.

“It’s 2023 and we’re apparently still doing this,” she said in the clip, referencing the comment which called her sister “a him”.

“Lindzey is a girl, she was born a girl. I get it, she looks masculine. So my question to you is, what do you want her to do exactly? Transition?

“Would you like for her to be trans? Because I have the slightest little inkling that if she did that, the first thing you would say is, ‘That’s not a real man, that’s a woman!'”

Think before you misgender for a dunk. pic.twitter.com/4NuYTzt6hI — Kate the real Lady Blah Blah 🍅 👹 (@KateronaBiscuit) April 25, 2023

The concept of “cis passing” – a phrase used when a trans person is perceived to be cisgender – is used nauseatingly often as an insult by anti-trans trolls.

For Rosko’s sister, most of the insults seemed to be aimed at her androgynous presentation, shaved head and baggy clothes. But, as the TikTok star explained, her shaved head was due to her history as a cancer survivor.

“A few years ago, she didn’t even look this androgynous,” Rosko continued. “She was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer and every bit of femininity and womanhood she had was ripped from her.

“First it took her hair, she had to shave her hair. Fine, she looks amazing with a shaved head.

“She also had to get a double mastectomy – [her] boobs removed. And to stop the spread to her female organs, she had to get a hysterectomy.”

‘I’m the ultimate big sister.”‘

Despite all of the hardship Lindzey went through, her sister explained that she was still undeniably a woman, no matter how she presents herself.

“I can’t even imagine the reaction you would have if she wanted to go by they/them pronouns but she doesn’t.

“So, again, I guess you can’t win.”

Finally, Loren Schaffer Rosko posed a question to the trolls who spend their time misgendering and harassing people on the internet.

“Do you feel happy after spending the day on your phone commenting stuff like this? Because I can tell you, I feel great.

“In fact, I’m going to sleep like a baby after I post this video – I love sticking up for people, I’m the ultimate big sister.”