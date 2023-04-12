The internet’s favourite daddy Pedro Pascal praised his sister, Lux, as “one of the most powerful people” he’s ever known.

The Mandalorian star’s sister, Lux Pascal, came out publicly in 2021. Also an actor, Lux explained at the time that Pedro had been nothing but supportive, calling him the most “important part” of her transition journey.

In a new interview with Esquire, Pedro Pascal said he hadn’t seen Lux since last year, because of his busy schedule.

“I get anxious about when I’ll be back again,” he said. “So I’m just trying to see her as much as possible.”

With trans rights under attack in the US, Esquire asked Pascal “what this moment in time” was like for his sister.

“I wouldn’t want to speak on her behalf,” he said. “But she is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I’ve ever known. My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Pedro Pascal attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

Pedro Pascal, who regularly shows his support for the queer community, also spoke of Lux growing up – and how she was the favourite child at home.

“She ruled the household right away. When my older sister and I would visit, we were like intruders. Our mother was her mother, but for us to think that we were entitled to this woman’s attention in any way was absurd.”

Lux Pascal, who has starred in a host of Chilean films and TV series, revealed to Spanish-language magazine Ya in 2021 that she had previously identified as non-binary, but began transitioning in July 2020.

In her interview, Lux explained that her brother was the most “important part” of her transition journey, saying that he had “served as a guide” for her.

“My transition has been something that’s very natural for everyone in my family,” she said at the time. “It’s almost something that they expected to happen.

“[Pedro] was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity.”

Pedro Pascal (L) and his sister, Lux. (Getty/Instagram/@ luxpascal0)

Aside from being our self-proclaimed “cool, slutty Daddy“, Pedro Pascal is currently starring in season three of The Mandalorian, and will return for The Last of Us‘s second season.

Before that, he is due to star in “intoxicating” queer Western Strange Way of Life alongside Ethan Hawke.