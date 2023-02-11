Lizzo mothered like she’s never mothered before during her phenomenal Brit Awards performance, leaving fans gagged at her vocals and “beautiful” sofa-esque gown.

Taking to the stage in a baby pink gown with a dramatic, fluffy shoulder piece, the 34-year-old performed a three-song medley from her latest album, Special.

Starting with the album’s namesake “Special”, Lizzo then launched into the deliciously gay “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)”, before finishing up with one of last year’s biggest hits “About Damn Time”.

It wouldn’t be a Lizzo performance without her trusty flute, which she whipped out towards the end for a quick solo.

Lizzo fans were being well and truly fed by the performance, with hundreds of people sharing their adoration for the performance, her presence, and her “DFS” couture.

I don't know how that part of Lizzo's dress is staying up, but it's impressive. Special, if you will. #BRITs — Roz Laws (@rozlaws) February 11, 2023

“I wanna curl up in Lizzo’s giant pink fuzzy baseball mitt thing,” one person wrote, and to be fair, it does look incredibly cozy.

“Gotta love Lizzo and her incredible powerful voice and she’s looking absolutely stunning tonight,” said another.

Another fan of Lizzo’s sleep-based serve wrote: “Lizzo’s outfit looks like it would make for a GREAT sleeping bag.”

It’s Lizzo, so it’s not just her glam look that is capturing hearts — her vocals are blowing people away too.

“That is how you do it,” said last year’s UK Eurovision entry Sam Ryder, before suggesting that Lizzo should, despite being American, head to Eurovision on behalf of the UK this year.

lizzo has the most amazing voice istg — adds MET LOUIS ?! (@IomIrryy) February 11, 2023

lizzo coming through with the vocals as always — georgie❥ (@nfrloves) February 11, 2023

Lizzo lights up the fucking room, I could die 😭 — Alice Slater 🍂 (@alicemjslater) February 11, 2023

Fucking obsessed with Lizzo beyond belief. What an absolute angel. #Brits2023 — zc🖤 (@xzoemxriexx) February 11, 2023

Lizzo was also praised for her undying commitment to being her full and authentic self.

“Lizzo makes me genuinely love myself just a little bit more every single time I see her,” one fan wrote. “Genuinely the fat representation my younger self was always searching for. Thank you Lizzo.”

Lizzo was up for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year for “About Damn Time” but lost out on the accolades to Beyoncé.

Elsewhere at the Brit Awards, “Remember” star Becky Hill, who came out as queer back in 2021, won the Best Dance Act award for the second year in a row.

In her acceptance speech, Hill thanked the LGBTQ+ community for their support and for influencing dance music, saying: “We all have the queer community to thank for the best genre on earth.”

The star’s comments were in reference to Beyoncé’s heartfelt acceptance speech at last week’s Grammy awards, when she won the award for best dance/ electronic album.

During her speech, Queen B thanked her queer uncle Johnny, as well as the wider queer community for their “love” and for “inventing the genre”.