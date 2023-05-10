The UK has announced their official Eurovision 2023 spokesperson with Doctor Who star Catherine Tate stepping up to deliver the nail-biting UK jury voting results.

That’s right! BAFTA award-winning actor and comedian Catherine Tate, who will be returning to their role as Doctor Who companion Donna Noble opposite David Tennant in three specials from beloved showrunner Russell T Davies to mark the show’s 60th anniversary.

She will be dishing out scores from the UK’s National Jury live during the Eurovision grand final on Saturday (13 May) from the Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, where the Eurovision Song Contest is taking place this year.

“It’s very exciting to be announcing the iconic ‘douze points’ at Eurovision. It’s just a foot in the door really as next year I hope to be the UK entrant!” Tate joked in an official statement.

Catherine Tate, who will make history by being the first ever spokesperson to deliver the UK Eurovision verdict from the same location that the event is happening, follows in the iconic footsteps of those who came before her.

AJ Odudu, Amanda Holden, Nigella Lawson, Mel Giedroyc, Richard Osman, Alex Jones, Cheryl Baker, Katrina Leskanich from Katrina & The Waves and Lorraine Kelly are just a few of the famous faces who have announced the UK’s scores.

Also known for her role as Nan in The Catherine Tate Show, some are ready for her to show off her comedic talents by delivering the results as the infamous Nan persona.

I will only accept Catherine Tate as our spokesperson at Eurovision if she does it as nan pic.twitter.com/4PuDMx0RZb — Jono (@jonoread) May 9, 2023

Why can I see Catherine Tate being Nan and undoing everything Sam Ryder did for the UK’s reputation at Eurovision 😂 — A. 💅🏼 (@ESC_Aaron92) May 10, 2023

Others are simply looking forward to her bringing absolute chaos to the Eurovision voting world.

CATHERINE TATE ANNOUNCING THE 12 POINTS FOR THE UK THIS IS THE BEST EUROVISION EVER!!!!!!!!! — ebony 🇧🇪🇧🇪🇧🇪🇧🇪🇧🇪🇧🇪🇧🇪🇧🇪 (@eldixblos) May 9, 2023

While others are predicting more Doctor Who content, perhaps in the form of a trailer for the 60th anniversary.

Yeah, Catherine Tate being at Eurovision absolutely means we're getting a trailer on Saturday pic.twitter.com/rGdh0rkDWH — Nathan (@KarabastCosplay) May 9, 2023

Catherine Tate suddenly stops giving out the points and looks at the camera at Eurovision and says now it's time for the trailer for doctor who. — Louis Le Gall (@louisslegall) May 10, 2023

This year’s UK Eurovision entry is Mae Muller with her act “I Wrote a Song”. Alongside Tate the hosts for the night will be Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Graham Norton and the evening will be filled with star-studded entertainment from Sam Ryder, Tina Karol and more.

The Eurovision grand final will air on Saturday 13 May on BBC One at 8pm, from the host city of Liverpool.