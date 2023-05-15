Sweden’s Eurovision victory sparks feverish speculation about ABBA comeback

After Loreen’s well-deserved Eurovision win, the 2024 contest will take place in Sweden. Considering it’s the home country of legendary winners ABBA, fans are theorising about a potential reunion.

Eurovision is over for another year, after Sweden’s Loreen made history by becoming the first woman to ever win the song contest twice. She pummelled the competition with her electrifying pop single “Tattoo”, whipping up 583 points, compared to Finland’s Käärijä in second place with 526 points.

Yet, while the contest is done and dusted and Liverpool has resumed business as usual, fans clearly haven’t got all of the Eurovision gossip out of their system.

Some fans have put on their Sherlock Holmes caps and claimed this year’s contest was a “fix”, as Loreen’s win means the 2024 contest will be hosted in Sweden – exactly 50 years after ABBA won the competition for the country in 1974 with their chart-topping single “Waterloo”.

With ABBA members Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad currently reunited and performing as holograms at Stratford’s purpose built ABBA Voyage arena, a physical reunion doesn’t seem too far-fetched.

According to The Sun, a “source” suggested that fans will be piling on the pressure to make the reunion happen.

“After Sweden won, people are going to be putting their Money, Money, Money on an ABBA reunion,” they said.

“They won Eurovision in Brighton in April 1974 and next year will be the 50th anniversary of that. Even if it’s their ABBA-tars performing a hologram show, fans are desperate for it.”

Over on social media, fans are already convinced that ABBA will be getting back together in-person for the five-decade anniversary of their legendary win.

“I’m not a conspiracy theorist but the idea that this was rigged so Sweden can host on the 50th anniversary of the ABBA win makes lots of sense right now,” one person wrote.

“They wanted Sweden to win so ABBA perform their 50th Eurovision anniversary in Sweden next year,” shared another.

they wanted sweden to win so ABBA perform their 50th eurovision anniversary in sweden next year pic.twitter.com/Xrk6aEXllK — cat (@lfccxt) May 13, 2023

#eurovision producers coming up with ways for sweden to win so they can host the contest in time for an ABBA 50th anniversary reunion pic.twitter.com/hlNRvAs6kl — Bally Singh (@putasinghonit) May 13, 2023

“Calling it now: ABBA reunion next year at Eurovision 2024,” a third guessed, while a fourth added: “If there isn’t an ABBA reunion then Eurovision is dead to me!”

From drag queen intervals to host Hannah Waddingham being christened as Eurovision royalty, Eurovision 2023 proved that the song contest truly is one of the greatest dates on the LGBTQ+ calendar.

So ABBA reunion or not, Sweden 2024 will undoubtedly be one big, gay celebration. Voulez-Vous? Absolutely.