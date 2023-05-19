This iconic Raja joke was cut from All Stars 7 roast – and it made RuPaul ‘die’, Willam claims
Drag Race firebrand Willam has spilt the tea on one of Raja’s jokes that was allegedly cut from the All Stars 7 roast challenge that made RuPaul ‘die’.
It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that the sickening All Stars 7 changed our lives. It was the first time that winners returned to the franchise to compete again, including season five’s Jinkx Monsoon – who eventually claimed the title of Queen of All Queens – season ten/All Stars 4‘s Monét X Change and season nine/All Stars 5‘s Shea Coulée.
The drag avengers were thrown challenge after challenge, including design tasks, acting and improv trials, and the classic All Stars talent show. In among those, a signature Drag Race roast was given to the girls under the title The Kennedy Davenport Center Honors Hall of Shade Roast – but while Jinkx Monsoon and Trinity the Tuck emerged victorious, there may have been some editing riggory afoot…
While discussing the first episode of All Stars 8 on the Drag Race recap podcast Race Chaser, alongside co-host and All Stars 2 winner Alaska Thunderf**k 5000, Willam, who appeared on season four of the series before becoming the first queen to ever be disqualified for breaking the rules, asked:
“Can I tell you a joke from the all-winners season that didn’t make it that I just heard from one of the girls?”
Upon receiving the go-ahead from Alaska, Willam continued:
“So apparently, Raja, during the roast, told RuPaul that she looked like ET on ‘mones.”
To clarify, “‘mones” is a shortening of ‘hormones’. While we’d never put much thought into what the extraterrestrial would look like on oestrogen, apparently Drag Race‘s third-ever winner Raja Gemini had – and luckily for her, RuPaul found it hilarious.
“And then, RuPaul, inbetween cracking up, Raja said: ‘ET ‘mone home. And it didn’t air, but RuPaul was dying, apparently.”
It’s worth noting that Raja ended All Stars 7 by becoming the Queen of She Done Already Done Had Herses and being awarded $50,000, so we can’t imagine that she’s too upset about the alleged joke being edited out.
How did this story make you feel?
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.
Report this comment
Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:
The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions