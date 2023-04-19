RuPaul’s Drag Race and bona fide Broadway star Jinkx Monsoon’s look for her upcoming role in Doctor Who has been revealed and one word comes to mind: mother.

The drag queen is set to join the world-famous sci-fi show in a “major role” after her groundbreaking stint as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in Chicago, breaking records during her eight-week run in the role.

Images of the look – which were unveiled on Wednesday (19 April) – show Jinkx Monsoon in a gravity-defying orange wig with matching eyeshadow, giving Bette Midler in Hocus Pocus vibes.

The costume sees the star don a long, sweeping black robe with piano-esque lapels and 80’s inspired shoulder pads, and the Doctor Who Twitter account dubs her as the most powerful villain in the series yet.

Fans were, unsurprisingly, excited by the reveal with many calling for a special musical episode starring the drag queen.

The look has been praised by fans (BBC)

“Sooooooo excited @JinkxMonsoon 🤪😍❤”, one Twitter user wrote.

“ICONIC,” another simply put.

“May Hecate reign supreme, love them 🧡🖤😈,” a third said.

“This outfit is such a SLAYYYY,” someone else wrote on social media.

manifestation circle:



🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

Doctor Who

🕯 musical 🕯

episode

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 https://t.co/l8qxz2Enlt — Christel Dee (@ChristelDee) April 19, 2023

Yo this looks dope https://t.co/v7VbB5vJry — Quinton Reviews🎬 (@Q_Review) April 19, 2023

Once again, I am in absolute awe of Russell T Davies' committment to making his new era as overt & unrepentantly queer as he possibly can. This is CAMP. #DoctorWho https://t.co/EA2Ha5PXuR — Olly (@ollyw1ll) April 19, 2023

Earlier this month, Jinkx Monsoon said she was “thrilled” to take on the role.

“I’m honoured, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who,” Jinkx said in a statement.

“Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer – I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew. I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage.”

She will star in the BBC show alongside an absolute chocolate box of queer icons.

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will take on the mantel of the doctor, replacing Jodie Whitaker, with other cast members including trans actor Pete MacHale, Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney as Rose and Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson.

Doctor Who is set to return in November 2023, featuring three special episodes with David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor which will coincide with the 60th anniversary.

Gatwa will take over the role over the Doctor during the festive season.