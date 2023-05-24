Brazilian actress Renata Sorrah, possibly best known from the meme of a woman looking confused by mathematic equations, has come out as bisexual.

You know the one. The meme shows Sorrah, 76, with a perplexed look and is generally used to express uncertainty, doubt, confusion, or what we imagine All Stars 8 queens feel when having to vote somebody off every week.

Sorrah is also a Brazilian telenovela superstar, having appeared as one of the most famous villains of the genre, Nazaré Tedesco, in Senhora do Destino (Her Own Destiny). But while that aspect of her fame is largely kept within the borders of the South American country, the legendary meme generated by a particular moment of confusion for her character has been used across the world.

Now, according to Brazilian newspaper Extra, the actress/confused maths woman has added one more string to her bow by coming out as bisexual while attending a performance of a play starring trans actress Renata Carvalho.

The publication wrote that Sorrah was in the audience of Manifesto Transpofágico, a personal and political commentary on the lived experience of trans women today.

Extra reported that during a Q&A section of the evening: “When Renata Carvalho asked who in the audience was bisexual… Renata Sorrah, sitting in the second row of the theatre, made a point of raising her arm.”

The Twitter response quickly followed. Hailed first as “incredible bisexual news”, the announcement has gone down a storm with the assembled telenovela fans/meme connoisseurs/bisexuals.

“Bisexual and can’t do math, finally representation for me,” one wrote.

According to Know Your Meme, the earliest known use of the image was in 2013.

The bisexual representation we deserve. https://t.co/iVhnJu61tC — Limited Edition Darth J.D. (@starklyjd) May 23, 2023

the first example on know your meme today pic.twitter.com/UXfq5319t1 — CARRIERHASARRIVED (@NOTANIDLETHREAT) May 23, 2023

me trying to figure out if im bi (fr) pic.twitter.com/sJ2vRPvZyP — Mirage 🐤🍎Bagz era #QSMP (@Cidnah_) May 22, 2023

Another added that the meme was finally an “accurate depiction of a bi person”, with a third commenting that bisexuals at last have the “representation we deserve”.

In the most full-circle moment, people have been using the confused math woman meme to describe the actress figuring out her own bisexuality.

Renata Sorrah working out her own sexuality https://t.co/L6GmTZdNVF pic.twitter.com/55HQ8fiNr7 — Snow Globe (@aBlimpfox) May 23, 2023

Well we all knew the lgbts cant to math so yeah that tracks — ChelseaFrown (@FrownChelsea) May 23, 2023