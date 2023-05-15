Naysha Lopez claims Kandy Muse got special treatment during All Stars 8 challenge

Recently eliminated All Stars 8 queen Naysha Lopez has claimed that castmate Kandy Muse was permitted to reshoot the monologue for her ‘one take’ performance in episode two.

All Stars 8 is well underway, with the season’s first two episodes (one of which is free to watch) having already sashayed into the world.

Complete with an assembled cast of international drag clowns, a few ‘first outs’ and a liberal sprinkling of Miss Congenialities, the eighth iteration of the Drag Race spinoff has already gifted us plenty of shade – both onscreen and off.

Case in point: former season eight queen Naysha Lopez sashayed away after being given the boot by lip sync assassin Pangina Heals, who delivered the group’s vote for episode two.

If that’s confusing, don’t worry – All Stars now hinges on more complicated voting rules than the Eurovision grand final.

While discussing the maxi-challenge of the second episode with castmates Alexis Michelle, Kahanna Montrese and LaLa Ri at Roscoe’s in a clip posted to TikTok, Naysha Lopez revealed that the SNL parody, RDR Live, was meant to be filmed in “one motherf**king take” – but that the “rule” seemingly didn’t apply to everyone.

“We got a run-through that wasn’t taped,” she began. “It was just a run-through so we could get an idea of the teleprompter, where to look and stuff like that.”

“It really was one take – except for some people.”

The crowd then began chanting ‘say their names, say their names’, to which Naysha replied with the name of season 13’s runner-up.

“Kandy Muse. Kandy Muse.”

Safe to say, the audience was gooped and gagged. After they regained their composure, Naysha spilt more tea on the alleged re-take.

“Hold on, hold on. We were backstage and it was supposed to be one take. One motherf**king take, right – they said that from the start.

“The rule was: ‘One motherf**king take‘. And [the rest of the cast] were in the back, where we were usually line up for the runway, and [Kandy Muse] did her part on the main stage – that’s where her thing was, because she was ‘the host’.

“And she started and halfway through the monologue, [production] was like: ‘Kandy stop, let’s try that again, etc etc etc’.”

That being said, it seems as though there’s no lingering ill will between the pair, with Naysha going on to praise Kandy’s “sickening” talents.

“I will tell you this,” she added. “One take, two takes, five takes, Kandy Muse is a sickening motherf**ker. She had it right the first time.

“She did have more takes, but the b*tch is sickening and she turned it. Didn’t matter whether it was one take or five. She turned it.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 8 airs exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the UK on Fridays at 8am BST, followed by brand new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Untucked.

All Stars 8 airs on Paramount+ in the US.