A lesbian couple who were left “heartbroken” after their Pride doormats were stolen and vandalised have spoken of the support they received from their neighbours after the homophobic attack on their property.

Susie Day, 48, and Fliss Davis, 32, who are “pro-rainbows all year round”, told PinkNews that their first Pride doormat was stolen from their Bristol home on 3 June, with the second being vandalised 10 days later, leaving them “heartbroken”.

Children’s author Day said: “We love Bristol, and feeling welcome here is a big part of that. We only moved in a couple of months ago and suddenly it felt like we’d bought a house somewhere that didn’t want us.

“For someone to come right up to your doorstep – it felt horrible. We checked with neighbours to see if anyone else had any vandalism but no one had, so we felt it was pretty clear we were being singled out.”

The couple, who have been together for seven years and entered a civil partnership in January this year, reported the incidents to the police, who they said “took it seriously”.

“A few people on Twitter have said we’re wasting their time, but this is a hate crime.

“It’s not just about a doormat being defaced, it’s about someone feeling emboldened to attack a symbol of pride, going out of their way to make you feel vulnerable, unsafe and targeted.”

After she posted about the incidents on social media, Day’s tweet went viral, receiving more than 2,000 likes, with fellow authors and LGBTQ+ activists coming out in support of the couple.

Hate on the doorstep. (The first one got nicked and my wife glued the replacement down, so I guess this was their solution.) pic.twitter.com/OmrdrrblwQ — Susie Day🌈🇪🇺 (@mssusieday) June 13, 2023

Their neighbours have also been supportive, which Day said has “turned the whole experience around for us, genuinely”.

After posting about the incidents in the street’s WhatsApp group, Day said her neighbours were “all really shocked, angry and upset on our behalf” and have shown “lots of expressions of solidarity”.

“Lots of them are now buying rainbow doormats of their own.

“It’s proof that the vast majority of people are kind and tolerant and welcoming, whatever the mainstream media wants you to think – that’s what I’ve taken away from this.”

Day attributed the attacks on the doormats as an “inevitable consequence” of political parties and mainstream media engaging in transphobic and homophobic rhetoric.

“Some of the comments I’ve had on Twitter make out that the rainbow is a symbol of paedophilia and child abuse.

“Queer people need to keep challenging any effort to separate the T, and cis straight allies need to to stand up too and keep pointing out that hate isn’t mainstream. It’s why our neighbours sticking up for us has felt so profound,” she added.

Anyone who has witnessed or experienced a hate crime is urged to call the police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit the True Vision website. In an emergency, always dial 999.