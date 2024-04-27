Daytime TV legend and perpetual LGBTQ+ ally Lorraine Kelly joined comedian Joe Lycett for a chat on Friday (26) on his no-holds-barred, boozy chat show Late Night Lycett.

During her appearance, alongside Britain’s Got Talent judge Bruno Tonioli, the 64-year-old icon was asked by Joe Lycett: “You’ve been referred to as one of Britain’s most fiery trans allies, what makes you stand with the community?”

“You know, why wouldn’t you? she replied. “That’s what I don’t understand I don’t see why you wouldn’t. It’s been so toxic and people just want to get on with their lives and everybody’s different I think we have to treat (people) as individuals.

“I’ve got trans friends who knew when they were three… then there are other people who maybe it was a bit more difficult for them. But at the end of the day I think we just need to have more kindness, more compassion and stop throwing rocks at one another.

“We’re all just people trying to get on with our lives.”

Joe Lycett: “Lorraine, you’ve been described as one of the UK’s most well known trans allies.”



Lorraine: “why wouldn’t you?”#LateNightLycett — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 26, 2024

Lorraine also talked to Joe Lycett about how she held a gay wedding on her show to celebrate ten years of same-sex marriage.

You may like to watch

“Gorgeous Gavin and Luke came on and I actually was a celebrant,” she explained. “The only thing is, you know Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek? I wanted her outfit and they just couldn’t make it happen.”

In case you’re not familiar with the reference, in the hit sitcom, Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) acts as a celebrant and marries her son David Rose (Dan Levy) to his partner Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid) in an emotional scene during the series finale.

What’s more, she’s dressed as a sort of cross between the Pope and Lady Godiva at the time.

On Joe Lycett’s talk show, Lorraine Kelly said she wished she could have dressed like Moira Rose (right) to officiate a wedding on her daytime TV show (CBC)

Frankly, we think Lorraine would have absolutely smashed that look out of the park.

You can watch Late Night Lycett on Channel Four on Fridays at 10pm, or catch up here.